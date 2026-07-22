Pregnant deaf woman was allegedly left in ‘tears’ while communicating with a KFC employee, then an ‘amazing’ worker stepped in to help

A deaf woman was allegedly left in “tears” when she was trying to communicate with a KFC employee, before another staff member intervened to help the customer. The altercation reportedly started after the unhappy customer started recording the interaction. It appears that the customer was unclear in her speech, and as she was trying to explain, an employee intervened and asked her to stop recording. The footage is now spreading on social media. No comments from KFC were found.

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According to the Daily Dot, the user @Suzierizzo1 shared a video on Twitter/X, giving details about the matter. In the video, one of the employees can be seen trying to handle the situation on her own and asking the customer, who is said to be 8 months pregnant and deaf, to stop recording. Following this, one of the employees from the back can be heard saying that the woman is recording the worker, to which this employee replies with, “I know she is, and I don’t care.” Then the second “amazing” employee intervenes and assists the deaf woman.

There was no sign of an intense confrontation. In the video’s caption, the user wrote, “They told her to leave & then an amazing worker stepped in to help & understood she was deaf.” On the overlay of the video, the OP wrote, “She just wanted to pick her food…. A deaf, 8 months pregnant woman says her pickup turned into a heartbreaking experience.” The footage gained a significant audience, garnering over 45,000 views.

Viewers criticized staff’s training to assist customers with disabilities

As the video gained traction, the viewers poured their opinions in the comment section, with many criticizing the employee and her training for incidents like these. One of the commenters wrote, “Customer service at fast food is ridiculous. Yes, they need better training. Matter of fact, they need to act like they got better sense. On top of that, she shouldn’t have had to go through this, especially when she’s pregnant. I hope they lose their jobs.” Another one added, “I feel like the employee just lacked the skills and training to give ALL customers that 5-star experience.” They also added, “Wishes for all their abled and unable clients.”

This pregnant deaf woman went to pick up her food at a fast food restaurant & they treated her like crap because they didn’t know she was deaf & were mad she was recording her experience.They told her to leave & then an amazing worker stepped in to help & understood she was deaf pic.twitter.com/LQhHkCzAmB — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) July 20, 2026

While many commenters praised the young woman who intervened to get things sorted. As one of the commenters stated, “Thank you to the kind woman who understood what customer service means..I do hope she was recognized for her kind gestures..” Another one added, “That young lady should be the manager and fire the other one.”

Despite the video gaining traction and people commenting their thoughts, the incident has not been independently verified. The identities involved remain unknown.

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