A neighbor kept leaving handwritten notes at a mom’s door. Then one letter made her call the sheriff

A woman said in a TikTok video that her neighbor had been leaving unusual letters at her door for months. Lexi Carper, who posts under the handle @lexicarper, said in the video that the situation escalated after her neighbor showed up intoxicated to deliver one of the notes.

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Carper said in the TikTok video that she moved into her apartment about six months ago. She said that while she was carrying items into her home, her neighbor approached and asked, “Excuse me, miss, would you like help carrying your stuff into your house?”

Carper said she declined his offer. The TikTok video has received more than 136,700 views and over 14,700 likes.

Neighbor reportedly brought dinner and later left letters describing loneliness

Carper said in the video that about two weeks after the first encounter, her neighbor knocked on her door again, this time bringing her dinner. She said he told her, “Hope you enjoy it. Um, you’ve just been such a great neighbor.” Carper said she was confused by the gesture, noting that she is a single mother of two children and had barely spoken to him before.

@lexicarper anyone that has to reassure you that they will keep you safe… is definitely not going to keep you safe 😂 ♬ original sound – lexicarper

Carper described a more recent incident in which she said she was on the phone with her best friend when she noticed someone at her back door. She said she initially thought it might be her boyfriend, but realized it was her neighbor, who she said appeared to be intoxicated and was attempting to leave a letter.

Carper said she approached the door with what she described as her protection and her dog before opening it. She said she told him, “Hey sir, you need to leave. What are you doing?” According to Carper, he was too intoxicated to clearly explain himself.

Carper’s account highlights the vulnerability of homeowners facing unpredictable confrontations at their own entryways, a situation mirrored in other cases, such as when an elderly neighbor came over banging and kicking a front door.

Carper said in the video that she has received two letters from the neighbor. She read the first one aloud, which stated, “Dear Lexi, your children are so adorable and your daughter is just like you. And by the way, if I’ve never told you, I also find you to be super adorable.”

Carper also read a second letter, which she said had been left on her car that same morning. The letter read, “Dear Lexi, hello. I would love to make all of you dinner. I would not be imposing, would I? It’s just that I like all of you very much. I would truly like to spend more time with all of you.”

She continues, “Please don’t take this the wrong way, Miss Lexi. I am very lonely, trying to find some warmth and happiness somewhere. Dear, the only reason why I ended up this way is because I was never married, so it is all on my own fault entirely. I can promise you a delicious beans and weenies dinner, and I think that it would be fun for all of us. I think you know me well enough to know that you will all be safe and well taken care of.”

“I think it would be great fun. Perhaps you could dissolve some of this loneliness, and maybe we could get to know each other a little bit better. Please think about it and let me know, would you? My phone number is blank. Sincerely, Thomas,” she ends reading the letter.

Carper said in the video that the sheriff’s department contacted the neighbor, identified as Thomas, the same morning she received the second letter. According to Carper, an officer told him, “listen, Thomas, she doesn’t want beans and weenies for dinner, so leave her alone.”

Carper said in the video, “I haven’t done s–t for you, dog. I think I’ve talked to you for like a total of 30 seconds. I don’t know you.” It is not clear from the video whether any further action was taken against the neighbor beyond the reported call from the sheriff’s department.

Several commenters responded to Carper’s video. One wrote, “This made my skin crawl. Stay safe. Always trust your gut.” Another commented, “The first line of the letter being about your kids is a HELL NO.” A different comment read, “definitely do not let your children be outside without you ever. that is so unsettling. stay safe.”

One viewer wrote, “Beans and weenies? I thought the kid stuff was weird but absolutely not to the beans and weenies dinner.” Another simply said, “Call the police, that’s insane.” The intense public reaction to Carper’s story mirrors how online audiences dissect neighbor disputes, as seen when a Colorado couple’s noise complaint backfired on social media.

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