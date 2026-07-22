A Florida man threatened to shoot a Black woman parked outside his house, and she says police never came after she called

A Florida man is facing backlash after a video showed him threatening to shoot a Black woman who had parked near his house in Jacksonville. According to The Nerd Stash, Instagram footage cited by the outlet shows him crossing toward her door and reaching for the handle. Rattled, she told the person riding with her to get police on the line immediately as he tried talking the man down.

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The man refused to calm down, yelling, “Tell this **** don’t pull in my yard. Don’t pull in my yard again ****.” When the passenger asked why, he added, “Or I’ll shoot your ****,” before walking away. The driver responded by telling him he was going to be arrested for what he’d said.

Moments later, he pivoted back toward the car, clapping and repeating “okay, alright” in a mocking tone before sticking his arm through the open window and making contact with her, prompting her to tell him to back off and warn that this would land him in serious trouble. The woman noted in her post that despite reporting everything to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, no officers ever showed up.

Viewers were quick to call out the man’s behavior

Reactions to the video were overwhelmingly critical of the man. On X, one user pointed out how ordinary the situation actually was. “People park on the side of the road all the time, he just wanted an excuse to be aggressive and racist,” they wrote. Another user directed frustration at the lack of police response, writing, “Police should also be called out for not even getting there.”

MAGA grandpa threatens to shoot Black woman—while repeatedly calling her the N-word.



Then tries to open her car door—physically assaults her through open window.



All because she was sitting in her car picking up neighbor.



She called police—but they never arrived at the scene.… pic.twitter.com/l26S8WisZ5 — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) July 21, 2026

Confrontations involving racial harassment have made headlines before, including a North Carolina woman who says she was harassed for 30 minutes in an incident viewers also described as racially motivated. Others expressed disbelief at the woman’s composure throughout the exchange. “He so lucky that woman had so much restraint. One of these days someone will stand their ground against him. Then he can join all the other racists in hell,” one commenter wrote.

Another was more direct in their criticism, writing, “Theses are the white trash that takes us back to an embarrassing era of such racism. Grow up gramps!” One commenter raised a legal angle, arguing that Florida’s stand your ground law could apply in reverse, since the man’s attempt to open the car door could arguably have justified the driver using force to stop him.

Florida’s Stand Your Ground law, codified in Florida Statute 776.012, removes any duty to retreat before using force in self-defense. This applies as long as a person is somewhere they have a legal right to be and is not engaged in criminal activity themselves. The law also extends specific presumptions to occupied vehicles under Florida Statute 776.013. Someone who unlawfully attempts to force entry into a vehicle is presumed under the law to be doing so with intent to commit an act of force or violence.z

Whether the specifics of this incident would actually meet those legal standards has not been determined by any court, and no charges related to the encounter have been confirmed publicly. Neither the man’s identity nor whether police ever responded to the call has been independently confirmed.

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