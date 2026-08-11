A police officer tased a barefoot man in Miami, allegedly trying to forcefully enter a Rolls-Royce. Apparently, a woman was already behind the wheel of the vehicle when the man tried to force his way in. The man was stopped by the officer, who initially tried to stop the intruder verbally before tasing him. The incident was recorded on camera and shared on social media.

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According to the Daily Dot, the user @ClownWorld reposted a video on Twitter/X from @TonyLaneNV showing a man trying to enter an orange Rolls-Royce. A female police officer can also be seen trying to stop the man from getting into the vehicle. Apparently, the police officer standing by advised him not to do so, but when the man didn’t listen, the officer ended up tasing the man.

Before this, the police officer can be heard saying, “Don’t touch the car,” and after tasing him, the man started screaming. As seen in the footage, when the officer tried to handcuff him, he kept resisting until another officer tased him for a second time. The video of the incident went viral, garnering over 5 million views.

It appears that the audience sided with the officers

As the video went viral, viewers took to the comment section, with many siding with the officers for taking the action at the right time. As one of the commenters wrote, “That is how it should be done… not multiple warnings, pleading with them to stop, etc. Just stop doing that & straight to tase if they argue or won’t stop.” Another one added, “The minute he opened the car door, giving him the lightning was justified.”

A man in Miami tried to force his way into a stranger’s Rolls-Royce while she was still sitting inside. Thankfully, police were right there and the situation ended with him being tased, taken to the ground, and handcuffed.



Some people really move through life like there are no… — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld) August 9, 2026

Others claimed that the whole scene was a setup, as one of the commenters stated, “This whole thing looks kinda fake. Since when do cops tell randos don’t touch the car? I’ve never seen anyone’s feet shake the way his do. He’s not resisting, and he gets tased more. What cop DROPS the taser on purpose?” Another one added, “What I don’t understand is the purpose of it all. He made no statement that I could hear on why he opened the door. Why was it unlocked? My much cheaper car auto locks the door. Seems all set up TBH.”

None of the commenters provided evidence to back their claims. Despite the video going viral and people pouring their opinions in the comments section, the complete context and identity of the person involved remain unknown. The incident has not been independently verified.

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