Colorado couple labels their neighbor a ‘Karen’ for a noise complaint. Then viewers turn the label right back on them

A Colorado couple who documents their van conversion on TikTok found themselves at the center of an unexpected debate after posting a video of a neighbor complaining about construction noise. The couple, who run the TikTok account @madhawkventures, captioned the clip as their “first Karen moment,” but many viewers disagreed with that framing.

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The video went on to rack up more than six million views, according to the post, with thousands of comments flooding in as people weighed in on both sides. Rather than rallying behind the couple, a large portion of viewers appeared to side with the neighbor, arguing that her complaint was calm and reasonable.

In the TikTok caption, the couple wrote, “We knew this was inevitable…What would y’all do? We moved the van build to my family’s place, we never want to piss people off.”

Neighbor’s noise complaint sparks debate over what actually makes someone a ‘Karen’

In the video, the neighbor, who is not shown on camera, approaches the couple while they work on their van in the driveway. She tells them that the noise has been going on “for like 3 days in a row for multiple hours” and describes it as “excessive.” She also explains that she does not keep a regular daytime schedule and had limited days to enjoy at home. In another case, a Virginia neighbor describes life next to a data center that never goes quiet.

The couple offered a solution, suggesting they would close the garage door when using louder tools to reduce how much noise reached outside. The neighbor responded positively, saying, “I think the garage would be great so I don’t have to hear any of that drilling or sawing.” Before wrapping up the conversation, she added, “I really don’t want to be rude, but when it’s starting to like affect me in a way where I reached my patience level, I have to say something.”

Despite the calm tone of the exchange, the couple uploaded the video framing it as a “Karen moment.” During the interaction, the man in the video can be heard saying to his partner, “I knew we’d find somebody like this eventually.”

The comment section, however, did not appear to share that view. Several viewers pushed back on the “Karen” label, with one commenter writing, “I don’t think she’s a Karen. I think you guys were super rude.” Another said, “This isn’t a Karen. This is someone very politely expressing frustration.”

One commenter added, “She’s totally within her right to ask and you’re totally within your right to ignore it,” while another noted, “Three days in a row? I would be mad too.” A similar dispute involved an elderly neighbor who came over banging and kicking a front door.

Not all commenters sided with the neighbor, though. Some argued that daytime construction is a normal part of neighborhood life and that homeowners have the right to work on their property during daylight hours.

“It’s during the day. There’s no noise ordinance during the day,” one viewer wrote. Others suggested the neighbor could manage the disruption with blackout curtains, white noise machines, or soundproofing rather than asking the couple to stop.

The comment, which was highlighted in coverage of the video, seemed to reflect a broader sentiment among viewers who felt the couple had handled the situation reasonably but mislabeled the neighbor in the process.

The couple said they eventually moved the van build to a family member’s property, stating they did not want to create friction with neighbors. The @madhawkventures account regularly posts updates on the couple’s ongoing van conversion project, with the goal of eventually transitioning to van life travel.

While most of their content focuses on the build itself, this particular video drew significantly more attention than their typical posts, largely due to the disagreement over who, if anyone, deserved the “Karen” label.

The term “Karen” is widely used online to describe someone perceived as making unreasonable complaints or demands, often in a confrontational way. In this case, however, the comment section suggested that many viewers felt the neighbor’s behavior did not meet that description, and some argued the label said more about the couple’s reaction than it did about their neighbor’s conduct.

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