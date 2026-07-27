New York woman has one special way of ‘cooking’ black and blue-style steak, and it’s got people gagging online: ‘At this point just eat it raw’

A New York woman is sparking a heated debate online after sharing her unique method for preparing a black and blue ribeye steak, BroBible reported. Sarah Sayegh posted a video on TikTok demonstrating how she enjoys her beef, which involves almost no cooking time at all. She begins the clip by holding up a large ribeye and stating, “This is how I like my steak. Cold, black, and blue minus the slightest sear ever. Like, cold. And apparently it pisses a lot of people off. But, it’s what I like.”

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The process starts with Sayegh using Kettle and Fire beef tallow, which she scoops into a pan. After bringing her room-temperature, salted steak to the hot pan, she sears it for only 20 seconds on each side. She then tosses in butter and a handful of garlic to baste the meat for another 10 seconds.

Sayegh seems perfectly happy with the result, sipping a martini while the steak rests on a cutting board beside some charred green peppers. She tells her followers, “I tasted it, and it’s incredible,” before adding, “You guys, it comes to room temperature, but it is still very much cold.”

While Sayegh claims the texture melts in her mouth, many viewers are less than thrilled

The comment section is filled with people questioning why she even bothers with the pan, with one person writing, “At this point just eat it raw. What’s the point of even cooking it.” Another commenter joked, “Just bite the cow,” while someone else pointed out the irony of her side dish, saying, “The peppers are more cooked than the meat.” One viewer even shared a personal anecdote about a bad dating experience, noting, “I once went out on a date and he order his steak something like this. I blocked his number when I got home.”

Despite the backlash, there is a technical reason for the brief sear. According to information provided by Chowhound, the black and blue method is generally harmless if the meat is a high-quality cut that has been handled properly.

The quick sear on all sides is intended to neutralize surface pathogens like E. Coli, which can live on the outside of the meat. However, experts warn that this method isn’t foolproof if bacteria has managed to seep into the middle of the steak. If you are worried about food safety, you might want to stick to a more traditional temperature to avoid the risk of getting sick.

There is also a culinary debate regarding the type of meat chosen for this style of cooking. Atlantic Restaurant and Supermarket Equipment suggests that leaner cuts like filet mignon, tenderloin, or sirloin tip are better suited for such rare temperatures. Their recommendations specifically advise against using the black and blue method for fattier, marbled cuts like the ribeye that Sayegh chose. Other cuts to avoid with this technique include hanger, skirt, flank, and brisket.

Regardless of the professional advice, Sayegh remains a fan of her method and encourages others to try it, saying, “I wish some of you would try it instead of hating. It’s so good.”

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