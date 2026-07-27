A woman said her Frontier flight was delayed for hours, then fog filled the cabin so thick she could see it down the aisle

A Frontier passenger says her flight from Atlanta to Jacksonville went sideways well before takeoff, and thick fog rolling through the cabin was only one part of it. According to BroBible, the traveler, who posts as @morbuckzz, opened her video by saying, “They don’t give a **** about you,” adding that “they just want your money.”

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Getting to the gate was rough on its own. She described a lengthy TSA line where an agent went through her bag and pulled out her hair gel, then a sprint to the gate once she cleared security, only to find no open seats, no inhaler on hand, and back pain setting in. Things got worse when the intercom announced a gate change to the opposite end of the airport.

She says it took her 20 minutes just to reach the new gate, and boarding, originally set for 3:33 p.m., didn’t actually start until an hour past 4 p.m. Once everyone was finally seated, another wait began: 45 minutes while crew searched for missing luggage, followed by a second stretch after crew announced a problem with the brakes. She says she watched crew members outside consulting a printed instruction sheet to fix it.

Federal rules cap how long a plane can wait like this

Federal rules set a hard limit on how long a plane can sit like that. According to the Department of Transportation, domestic flights must give passengers the chance to deplane before a tarmac delay passes three hours, and airlines are required to provide food and water within the first two hours of any such delay.

That’s when the cabin filled with fog thick enough to obscure the aisle, something she caught on camera. Takeoff didn’t happen for another 45 minutes, during which she says she was quietly working through an anxiety attack. She also described a pregnant passenger nearby who grew distressed after a confusing exchange with the flight attendant call system, needing water before the crew would provide it once the plane leveled off.

By her account, the discomfort kept piling up from there: the passenger beside her opened a “funky ***” Subway sandwich, her feet felt “torn up” by that point, and there were empty seats throughout the cabin that she wasn’t allowed to move to without paying extra. A mid-flight announcement then confirmed no food or drink service would be offered at all. The outlet said it reached out to both the traveler and Frontier by email for comment.

The delays she described would likely count in Frontier’s favor, at least on paper. According to Frontier’s own Customer Service Plan, disruptions caused by things like a mechanical issue or delayed baggage are classified as “controllable,” entitling affected passengers to rebooking at no extra cost and, in some cases, meal vouchers. Weather or air traffic control delays, by contrast, are treated as “uncontrollable” under that same policy and come with no such guarantees.

As reported by CNN, an FAA spokesperson explained that the phenomenon is simple condensation, occurring when warm, humid outside air mixes with the plane’s heavily air-conditioned cabin air and briefly drops below the dew point. The spokesperson added that the effect typically clears fast once the air warms back up. That same CNN report notes it isn’t a safety issue at all.

A climate scientist interviewed for the piece described the mist as nothing more than water vapor and said it is not cause for alarm, since it dissipates as soon as the surrounding air warms back above the dew point, often within a couple of seconds near a vent. The conditions that trigger it are typically tied to hot, humid weather on the ground, since that combination gives the air conditioning system the biggest possible gap to close between the outside temperature and the cabin’s target temperature.

A similar Frontier story went viral not long ago when a first-time flyer described a chaotic gate scene that left her questioning whether the discount fare was worth it.

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