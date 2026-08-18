Iran’s ‘Black Widow’ sentenced to death 10 times after allegedly admitting, ‘I don’t know how many I killed’

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For years, a series of unexplained deaths reportedly passed without raising major suspicion. Then investigators began looking closely at the husbands of one woman.

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Kolthoum Akbari, 56, has been dubbed Iran’s “Black Widow” after prosecutors accused her of killing multiple elderly husbands. She reportedly admitted during questioning that she could not remember exactly how many men she had killed, as cited by VT.

The case emerged in September 2023 after the suspicious death of her 82-year-old husband, Gholamreza Babaei. Investigators then allegedly found a pattern involving more than a dozen marriages and several unexpected deaths.

A horrifying 20-year spree of cold-blooded slaughter

Prosecutors allege that Akbari targeted older men for property and other valuables. These allegedly included dowries, gold, and cash. She reportedly used temporary marriages known as “sigheh.” The Middle East Institute explains that such marriages can last for a predetermined period before ending.

KILLING SPREE Black widow' killer, 56, faces multiple death sentences after gruesomely killing at least 10 husbands



Kolthoum Akbari, a 56-year-old Iranian woman dubbed the "Black Widow," received multiple death sentences after being convicted of murdering at least 10 of her… pic.twitter.com/VeDosvupmx — NYC News 24 🗞️ (@NYCNews24) August 16, 2026

Prosecutors also allege Akbari drugged some husbands by mixing medication and industrial alcohol into their drinks. They claim she then suffocated them with towels or pillows after they became weak. Unfortunately, similar allegations have also surfaced in an Alabama case involving a 75-year-old woman for poisoning her husband.

Investigators believe the alleged killings continued for more than 20 years. Some deaths were reportedly attributed to age or existing health conditions.

According to The Telegraph, Akbari allegedly told police: “I don’t know how many I killed. Maybe it was 13 or 15.”

Authorities have identified several alleged victims. They include Mirahmad Omrani, 69, who died in 2013. Esmail Bakhshi, 62, died in 2016. Ganjali Hamzei, 83, reportedly died only 43 days after marrying Akbari.

Akbari was charged with 11 counts of premeditated murder and one attempted murder. She appeared before the Sari Revolutionary Court last year.

According to Mehr News, relatives of 10 alleged victims requested “retribution” against her. Under Iran’s qisas system, those requests resulted in multiple death sentences. One family reportedly accepted diya, or blood money.

She was subsequently reported to have received 10 death sentences and a prison term for attempted murder. The Mazandaran Judiciary said on August 9 that she was due to face execution. Akbari and the victims’ families reportedly had 20 days to appeal.

Her lawyer previously argued that her mental state should be assessed. A relative of one alleged victim rejected that argument and said the alleged planning and deception could not simply be attributed to mental illness. The precise number of alleged victims remains uncertain.

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