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Images by https://www.tiktok.com/@katherineallen
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Woman asked for a bigger dress size at the store. But the salesperson’s comment left her stunned: ‘Can you imagine saying that to a customer?’

She just needed extra length to cover more skin
Image of Towhid Rafid
Towhid Rafid
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Published: Sep 16, 2026 12:00 pm

A woman who posts on TikTok as Katherine said a salesperson’s remark left her stunned after she asked for a bigger size of a dress she was trying on. In a video, she recounted a shopping trip and said she later ordered the same dress online so the salesperson would not get commission.

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Katherine said she would not name the store. She stated she tried on a slip dress she called super cute and liked how it fit. She added that the dress was way too short and barely covered her cheeks.

She said she decided she needed to size up so she could get more length to cover her cheeks. Katherine stated that she asked the salesperson for a bigger size.

Salesperson comments after Katherine asked for a larger size

Katherine said the salesperson responded loudly, “Oh, you want a large?” She stated that she felt uncomfortable and replied, “Yes please.” According to Katherine, the salesperson then said, “All right, let me go ask for a large for you.”

@katherineallen

I ordered the dress online so she wouldn’t get commission😂🤷🏾‍♀️ #storytime #toronto #curvybodies #summerdresses #slipdress

♬ original sound – katherine

She said she tried on the next size. Katherine stated that the salesperson came back and asked, “Did that one loosen up a bit for ya?” She said she was too stunned to speak and did not respond. Katherine added that the salesperson then said, “hun.”

Katherine said she did not need the dress to loosen up. She stated that she only needed a little extra length. She said, “Can you imagine saying that to a customer, let alone a female customer?” She also used the shorter line from the headline when she asked, “Can you imagine saying that to a customer?”

She said the fitting rooms did not have mirrors inside. Katherine also noted that seating was available outside for men waiting for their partners or friends. She said it felt uncomfortable walking out in a lacy slip dress with her cheeks exposed while men were sitting nearby.

Katherine rated the experience “0 out of 10.” She repeated, “0 out of 10.” She said stores seem to want customers to feel bad every time they step into those change rooms. Uncomfortable retail experiences can involve comments about appearance, as a New York woman was allegedly told her under eyes needed help at Sephora. 

Viewers left comments under the video. One commenter wrote, “They hire women that HATE other women.” Katherine, the creator, replied, “I know a beautiful kind sweet selfless friend who works there and is an angel. It just sucks when it’s such a common experience for many, makes me feel for the good apples.”

Another commenter wrote, “I get mean back. ‘I’m conscious of my arm fat, what shirt are you wearing? Yours is pretty well hidden’”

A third commenter wrote, “ask for a change room with a mirror and if they tell you it’s occupied tell them you’ll wait!”

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Author
Image of Towhid Rafid
Towhid Rafid
Towhid Rafid is a content writer with 2 years of experience in the field. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing video games, watching movies, and staying updated on political news.