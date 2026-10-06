David Grusch told Joe Rogan US troops shot 7-foot ‘reptilians’ that survived a UFO crash, and when Rogan asked why, he said ‘they posed a threat’

David Grusch recently claimed during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience that United States personnel shot and killed reptilian beings that survived a spacecraft crash. The former Air Force and intelligence officer described these creatures as standing more than seven feet tall, noting they possessed scaly skin and gorilla-like builds.

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As reported by Dexerto, while these claims are certainly intense, Grusch clarified that he has never personally witnessed these reptilian beings himself. Instead, he is relaying detailed accounts he received from individuals who allegedly encountered them during his time investigating these matters.

The conversation between Grusch and Joe Rogan took a sharp turn when the host asked about the fate of the reptilian beings that reportedly survived a crash. Grusch responded directly by saying, “They were killed.” When Joe Rogan pressed for further details on why this lethal action was taken, Grusch replied, “They posed a threat.”

The encounter reportedly turned deadly

According to Grusch, the encounter turned deadly for the American personnel involved as well. He claimed that US personnel were injured and killed during the confrontation, although he admitted he did not know the exact number of fatalities. He expressed hope that the individuals involved in these events would eventually be able to speak publicly about their experiences.

UFO whistleblower David Grusch just dropped a shocking revelation on Joe Rogan.



“Reptilian” aliens got into a firefight with US soldiers after a UFO crash.



Some soldiers were killed.



And some reptilians were killed.



Rogan was stunned.



“A fight broke out?”



Grusch: “Yeah.”… pic.twitter.com/1JiQ74s385 — Holden Culotta (@Holden_Culotta) September 30, 2026

This narrative adds another layer to the ongoing discussion regarding nonhuman intelligence and recovered craft. Grusch further suggested that some of these UFO crashes were actually the result of conflicts between different nonhuman groups.

He claimed that dead gray aliens were discovered alongside the reptilian beings at these sites. When Joe Rogan asked, “So the grays and the reptilians were duking it out?” Grusch confirmed that was apparently the case based on the information he has gathered.

He acknowledged that the entire story sounded “f*** crazy” to the average listener, but he maintained that his information was derived from insider accounts, classified material, and videos rather than personal visits to crash sites.

Grusch is not the only person to bring up the existence of reptilians in the context of government secrets. His recent comments follow similar allegations made by former Pentagon UFO consultant Eric Davis. Davis previously claimed that the United States was holding bodies from at least four alien species in various secret facilities, and he specifically included reptilians in that list.

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