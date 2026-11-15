A model says a Miami gate agent insisted she was over the two-bag limit, so she lifted her hoodie to prove it was just her chest

Demora Avarice (demoraavarice) is used to getting noticed for her assets, joking that her large bust normally results in “people just think I’m weirdly pregnant.” However, the Virginia cosplayer and pin-up model took to her Instagram to share that her dramatically large breasts resulted in some unique and hilarious encounters at the Miami airport. This time, two airline staff suspected she was hiding something else altogether under her hoodie.

Avarice filmed her video while waiting at the airport, saying that the first incident occurred at the bag check counter, when the agent started sneezing. Avarice said the agent “looked at me completely serious and asked if I had a cat or a dog that I was hiding.” Avarice said she denied trying to sneak an animal in, but the worker seemingly remained suspicious. So, the model explained, “I am just busty.” The content creator then noted that the situation that really made her laugh was at the gate.

She said that after she scanned her boarding pass, the agent told her, “Ma’am, you can only have two bags.” Initially confused, Avarice explained that she only had a carry-on and a backpack, but the staff member insisted on the two-bag limit again. Avarice laughingly noted that she told the agent, “No, no, my boobs are just really big,” and then lifted her hoodie, since she had a T-shirt on underneath.

Avarice says she deals with similar things often

According to Avarice, the agent immediately apologized and tried to explain, saying, “I have people try to sneak bags under their hoodies all the time. And I thought that’s what you were doing. And I apologize.” The model took it in stride, telling the agent, “You’re fine. This is literally something that I deal with all the time. I… don’t even worry about it.”

The community was as entertained as Avarice seemed to be, although plenty of the comments focused on her bust. One user was extremely amused by the idea of sneaking animals onto flights, noting, “Amazing. if only it were that easy to bring my cats places with me.” A lot of her viewers praised her attitude, with one person writing, “I love you for being chill about it and taking light of the situation.”

Very large breasts can come with real drawbacks beyond awkward moments at the airport. Partington Plastic Surgery, which has written about extra-large breast augmentation, says the procedure can boost confidence and open up more fashion options for some patients. However, the clinic’s medical team also highlights notable drawbacks, with physical discomfort being a major factor.

The clinic notes that large breasts and large implants can cause chronic neck, shoulder, and back pain. They can also limit physical activity and constrain some fashion choices. Surgery also comes with long-term costs for follow-up procedures or replacements.

Several commenters asked Avarice about this kind of physical discomfort, with one user admitting that they would be tired and out of breath if they were in her position. Another commenter expressed sympathy for the recurring awkwardness, stating, “You are too adorable I feel so bad ppl gotta ask u silly questions.” A different user shared a similar experience, noting, “People always ask when my baby is due too… I tell them I am over due.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the airport staff’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Avarice’s Instagram video.

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