A man at Miami’s airport had an ‘unexplained bulge’ in his pants, and a federal complaint says agents found 10 live birds in his underwear

A man arriving at Miami International Airport was taken into custody after officials said they discovered 10 live birds hidden inside his underwear. The traveler, identified as Alberto Hernandez Castillo, caught authorities’ attention when they noticed an “unexplained bulge” near his waist on Sunday. He had just stepped off a flight from Havana, according to People.

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Hernandez Castillo, who is a native of Cuba and a legal permanent resident of the United States, was selected for a secondary inspection by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer. He had previously filled out a Customs Entry Declaration form in which he marked no to every question about importing animals or wildlife. When asked routine travel questions, he said he was traveling to Cuba to visit family.

A search of his belongings turned up no contraband, the criminal complaint states. However, the officers noted that he “appeared nervous” and directed their attention to the noticeable bulge on the front of his pelvis. Officers conducted a pat-down search after moving him to a secure inspection area, as the bulge remained unexplained.

Officers say the live birds were in pockets sewn into his underwear

The complaint states that they found Hernandez Castillo “concealing six cylindrical clear plastic containers, each wrapped in tape and some with black mesh material affixed near the openings.” These containers were tucked into black pockets specially sewn into his underwear. The containers held 10 live birds in total: eight yellow-faced Grassquits and two Blue Grosbeaks, according to the complaint.

Hernandez Castillo failed to provide the necessary documentation required for the lawful importation of wildlife. Federal investigators noted that he had also not obtained clearance from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service before bringing the live birds into the country. When confronted by authorities, he claimed the birds were for his “personal use” before invoking his right to remain silent.

🚨 10 LIVE BIRDS. SEWN INTO HIS UNDERWEAR 🐦



CBP: Alberto Hernandez Castillo (40) flew into MIA from Havana. Officers spotted an "unexplained bulge" — six taped tubes sewn into his underwear, 10 live birds inside.



Presumed innocent. #Miami #SouthFlorida #CrimeNews pic.twitter.com/ScIfSYLlm1 — ArrestsSfl | Florida Crime Watch (@ArrestsSfl) October 6, 2026

He has since been charged with smuggling goods into the United States, as he allegedly never declared the live birds. Bird smuggling on the Havana-to-Miami route is not new. In 2016, Customs and Border Protection said officers at the same airport arrested a passenger from Havana carrying nine live birds, with six in a fanny pack and three in his groin area.

Authorities never publicly identified the traveler. After his arrest, the 40-year-old appeared in Miami federal court. Online records show that he was released on a $25,000 personal surety bond. His arraignment is currently scheduled for October 26. Hernandez Castillo is expected to enter a plea to the smuggling charge at that hearing, as he remains free on bond until then.

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