Witnesses say a gun was pulled during an argument at halftime of a New Jersey high school rivalry game on Thanksgiving Eve, and a man was killed

A man was shot and killed during the annual Thanksgiving Eve football game between Teaneck and Hackensack high schools in New Jersey. Witnesses told WABC that a gun was pulled during an argument at halftime. They said the victim was 19 and had attended both schools before recently graduating from Hackensack.

Police officers at the game heard gunfire around 7:15 PM coming from Cranford Place, next to the football field, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, per CBS New York. Officers found a man who had been shot and gave him aid before he was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials have not released the victim’s name. The prosecutor’s office said he was an adult male and not a current student at either school. A source told WABC he was struck in the face.

The game was supposed to bring both towns together

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office is leading the investigation. Teaneck Mayor Mark Schwartz and Hackensack Mayor Caseen Gaines said in a joint statement that “violence has no place in Teaneck or Hackensack, and the safety of our students, families, staff, and residents remains our highest priority.” They added, “We stand together as neighbors and remain committed to supporting our communities during this difficult time.”

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill said she was briefed on the shooting and that her team is in contact with local officials, according to Fox News. “This act of gun violence is especially heartbreaking as people gathered to cheer on their kids on the eve of Thanksgiving. My thoughts are with the victim and the community,” she wrote on X.

U.S. Representative Josh Gottheimer, whose district includes the area, called the death “devastating” on X. “It’s devastating that a day meant to bring the Teaneck and Hackensack communities together ended in tragedy, with one person killed at the annual Thanksgiving football game. I’ve spoken with both mayors and the Bergen County Prosecutor and am staying in close contact as we learn more,” he wrote.

The rivalry game has been played since 1931, according to WABC. CBS New York reported that this year’s game was moved from Thursday to Wednesday night because bad weather was forecast for Thanksgiving. The same night, a man in his 20s was fatally shot after a fight broke out among fans at a Thanksgiving Eve game between Chelsea and East Boston high schools in Massachusetts, as reported by The Boston Globe. That shooting came nearly a year after a Texas player’s alleged shooting of a teammate.

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