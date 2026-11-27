A man says he spent $100,000 on a golden cup that gets him free Royal Caribbean drinks for life, but a stranger may end up with it

A Royal Caribbean passenger named Dan said he spent $100,000 on a golden chalice that comes with free drinks for life on the cruise line. He now plans to give it away in a promotional contest. Dan appeared in a TikTok shared by a creator named Tina, holding a shiny gold cup covered in what look like fake diamonds, as reported by BroBible.

Tina introduced the item as the Royal Caribbean Chalice and asked Dan how much it cost. He said he had paid $100,000. Tina said the chalice’s main appeal is a lifetime drink package on Royal Caribbean cruises. Dan said he was “working on” getting his money’s worth and that he had already been on seven cruises this year, with two more planned.

Dan bought the chalice aboard the Utopia of the Seas in November 2024, according to Memory Vacations, a company he appears to partly own. The website says he made the purchase as part of a promotional offer for the company. He claims he negotiated a deal that lets him transfer the lifetime drink benefit to a contest winner, which means the chalice may not stay with him much longer.

A stranger could end up drinking free for life

The chalice was first spotted aboard the Icon of the Seas in early 2024, where it was sold in the ship’s Royal Bling store. Despite its price, The Atlantic described the cup as gold-plated and covered in white zirconia, not solid gold or real diamonds.

BroBible worked out how long it would take for the purchase to pay off. Drink packages on the Star of the Seas reportedly cost between $65.99 and $120 per day. With the cruise line’s 18% gratuity added, that comes to between $545 and $990 for a seven-night cruise. If prices stay the same and the chalice covers gratuities, the outlet said it would take between 101 and 184 seven-night cruises to break even. At nine cruises a year, that works out to between 11 and 21 years.

The outlet also noted that Royal Caribbean already offers free drinks to frequent cruisers who reach a certain status in its loyalty program. The cruise line recently drew attention when it switched one family’s cruise to Canada. One commenter on the video joked, “Imagine boarding the ship and then realizing you left the cup at home.” Another wrote, “Once you hit a certain status, you get free drinks so I don’t really understand this.”

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