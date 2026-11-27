Trump reminded the turkey pardon crowd he won West Virginia by 45 points, then said ‘I don’t know what the h*** happened with this last election’

President Donald Trump pardoned two turkeys, Freedom and Feathers, at the White House on Tuesday, and used the ceremony to say he was confused by the results of the recent midterm elections. “We won West Virginia by 45 points,” Trump said, before asking the crowd, “I don’t know what the h*** happened with this last election. Somebody, please explain it to me,” as reported by the Associated Press.

The annual ceremony took place on the South Lawn, with First Lady Melania Trump and several Cabinet officials in attendance. Freedom appeared in person, after the public voted online to decide which of the two turkeys would attend the live ceremony.

Trump placed his hand on Freedom’s white feathers and formally announced the turkey’s reprieve. “Congratulations,” he told the bird. Both turkeys, which come from West Virginia, will live out their days at Texas A&M University, and Trump joked that they would get to watch the Aggies win “game after game after game.”

He brought up the midterms at a turkey pardon

Trump also used the event to highlight his administration’s record, praising the economy and saying the country had never been safer under his leadership. His comments on the midterm results came after he previously blamed Fox News for the losses.

Trump also said next year’s turkey pardon ceremony would take place inside the new White House ballroom, which was still under construction as he spoke. Before closing the event, he wished Americans a happy holiday and encouraged everyone to “spend this week in joyous company of family and friends.”

Last year, Trump pardoned two North Carolina turkeys, Gobble and Waddle, who were sent to live out their days at North Carolina State University’s agriculture college, according to KSL. At that ceremony, Trump said he had considered naming the birds Chuck and Nancy, after Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, but added, “I would never pardon those two people.” He also re-pardoned Peach and Blossom, the turkeys spared by former President Joe Biden the year before.

This year’s ceremony was the 79th annual White House turkey pardon. President George H.W. Bush made the pardon an annual presidential event in 1989, while earlier instances were more sporadic.

Abraham Lincoln reportedly spared a turkey after his young son, Tad, pleaded for the bird’s life, though it was not a formal pardon. President John F. Kennedy granted a turkey a reprieve in 1963, an informal precedent for the annual event held today.

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