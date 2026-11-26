A retail worker in South Australia recorded herself formally quitting and accusing her manager of grabbing her shoulders and digging in her nails during the exchange. Lily Ophellia posted the video on TikTok and wrote in the caption, “My manager physically assaulted me as I quit. TikTok do your thing please. Leanne Cotter. Choice the discount store tea tree plus.”

On-screen text stated, “My manager physically assaulted me by grabbing my shoulders and digging her nails into me as I said I quit. TikTok do your thing.” The shaky footage began pointed at a blue shopping basket on the concrete floor before rising to a service counter marked “CASH VERIFICATION” and “RETURNS.”

Lily said into the camera, “Liam, I need to speak with you.” A second woman’s voice answered, “Um, no, I’m gonna leave you to it.” Lily then declared, “Alright. Well, I formally quit. I’m gonna be the 4th person to quit because of you.”

The camera slid along a metal mesh counter past boxes of products and tilted down to black shoes on the floor. Lily continued, “Do you know what, darling? Do not touch me. You are the worst person I have ever met. Don’t ever touch me. And I am so sorry for you.”

She then said, “Oh, you’re such a raging racist and you use your own incompetence to hurt others, so I wish you the worst in life.” The video panned up to a woman in a blue polo shirt, glasses, and blonde ponytail, named in the caption as Leanne Cotter, who turned and walked away down an aisle. The camera followed her past shelves before dropping to a trash can as Lily moved toward the exit.

Lily later confirmed in the comments that the location was Choice The Discount Store in Modbury, SA. One person who said they shop at the same store wrote that they mentioned the TikTok to a staff member and received the reply, “neither of the two people work here any more.” Confrontations inside retail stores often draw heavy online attention, like when a customer yelling at Halloween store employee dared him to call the police.

Other viewers focused on how Lily handled the confrontation. One commenter told her, “GIRL your use of language is incredible you handled this so well.” Another advised, “Never quit in a situation like this,” while a third suggested she should still list the job on her resume and list the manager as a reference.

A separate commenter asked whether corporate could be contacted and wrote that because she had already resigned, “you won’t have any luck with an unfair dismissal case.” The same person added that it was “best to pursue getting her fired thru corporate.”

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