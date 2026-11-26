Jared Kushner, the White House envoy and son-in-law of President Donald Trump, said Russian President Vladimir Putin has “shown restraint” by not using nuclear weapons in the war with Ukraine. According to CNN, he also described Putin as a “grand man of politics” and a historic figure during a recent interview.

Kushner spoke on Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner’s MD Meets podcast. He said he is convinced that Putin wants peace and hopes to improve relations with the United States.

“My assessment is that he does not only want peace; he wants to try and change the relationship with America, and he does want to try and see if there’s maybe a way to start a new beginning,” Kushner stated.

Kushner and Witkoff hold talks on peace and security guarantees

Kushner and fellow US negotiator Steve Witkoff have met with Putin several times. Their most recent meeting took place this month at the Kremlin in Moscow. “He’s definitely a grand man of politics; he’s a historic figure,” Kushner said. He added that Putin takes a lot of notes during discussions and transmits points very specifically. This is not the first time Kushner’s comments on Putin’s peace commitment have drawn attention.

Jared Kushner on Ukraine War:



So far, Putin has showed restraint.



He's agreed not to use nuclear weapons, which obviously is a big thing, and he's reassured us that that's not his intention. pic.twitter.com/asx61KoRCr — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 25, 2026

“But it’s very clear he has a very deep understanding of the issues,” Kushner continued. On nuclear weapons, he said Putin has agreed not to use them and has reassured the US side that this is not his intention.

“So far Putin has showed restraint; he’s agreed not to use nuclear weapons, which obviously is a big thing, and he’s reassured us that that’s not his intention,” Kushner said. He also rejected claims that the United States has pressured Ukraine to make concessions to Russia.

Ukrainian officials have said the US Defense Department delayed shipments of air defense missiles and that intelligence sharing has been disrupted. Kushner said the talks are not about fairness or determining who is right or wrong.

He noted that border lines in Europe have changed over time. “I do believe that when people see long-term durability and a pathway to peace, I think they’ll be a little bit more flexible on where do you draw the line,” Kushner said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier this month that US negotiators raised the idea of Ukraine withdrawing its remaining forces from the eastern Donbas region in exchange for NATO membership. “The Americans raised a question: ‘What if Ukraine joins NATO? Would Ukraine withdraw from Donbas?’ This was the first time this had been raised,” Zelensky said after meeting with Kushner and Witkoff.

Ukraine has long resisted ceding land to Russia following the full-scale invasion that began in 2022. Zelensky has said he would put a proposal to the public if it included a comprehensive security package with a strong Ukrainian army and guarantees from NATO and the European Union.

Kushner told Politico, “Without a security guarantee from America, Ukraine will not be safe in the future… President Trump has to determine that a security guarantee is in the interests of America to give.” Zelensky has previously said Russia would not stop at taking the Donbas, which makes up nearly 10 percent of Ukrainian territory.

“I wish there was a fast way to do this… There’s a lot we agree on. We all want long-term peace,” Kushner said. He added that defining the post-war relationship would make the territorial question easier to resolve, because right now there is no way to bridge that last issue.

Kushner warned of a real risk of escalation without a settlement. “Europe is funding and arming Ukraine against Russia, and it won’t take a lot of miscalculation for this thing to escalate massively,” he said.

He described the goal as ending the war in a way that leaves Ukraine sovereign, secure, prosperous, and free so it could join the EU. “They have a post-war economy plan. They have credible security guarantees. They have strong deterrence capabilities. That’s a huge victory for Ukraine and for Europe,” Kushner said.

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