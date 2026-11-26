Vice President JD Vance pointed to earlier handling of a military explosives stockpile as the reason Iowa communities now face lead contamination risks. The Army carried out a detonation of the cache on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters while in Ohio, Vance discussed the lead azide material that had been kept at a site in Middletown. He described the substance as highly unstable and said it had sat for years without a workable approach for dealing with it.

“The can had been kicked down the road. If you go back to 2009 under the Obama administration, we stored this highly unstable stuff with no real plan for how to move it, with no real plan for how to neutralize it,” Vance told the reporters, according to The Hill.

Experts advised that leaving the material in place risked an uncontrolled blast

Vance stated that the Trump administration first recognized the lack of good choices about six months earlier. By then, he said, moving the stockpile was not feasible, and trying to neutralize it would have created major hazards for people living nearby.

Q: March is a long time ago. Why did it take until November to detonate it?



JD VANCE: Fundamentally, we were trying to deal with a problem that the Obama administration had kicked to us pic.twitter.com/Dv53lG6Kj4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 25, 2026

“We became aware, meaning in the Trump administration, we became aware that there really wasn’t a good option here about six months ago,” he continued. “It was impossible to move it. It was impossible to effectively neutralize it without causing significant danger to the surrounding communities.”

That left officials with a pair of paths, according to Vance. They could proceed with a controlled detonation or “to just let it sit there.” He said the second choice carried its own serious problems. Vance has also spoken publicly about who is responsible for other issues, as seen in his remarks blaming gas prices.

Scientists and other experts who reviewed the situation told the administration that an uncontrolled explosion could occur on its own if the material stayed in place.

“Every scientist, every expert that we talked to, said that if you let it sit there, there’s a very good chance, whether it’s tomorrow, a week from now, a month from now, but very soon there is a very good chance that with the cold weather this stuff is going to detonate on its own,” Vance said. He added that the prospect of such an uncontrolled event concerned the administration.

Critics have questioned how the lead azide weapons reached a stage where they risked exploding. Residents living close to the detonation locations, along with public health experts, have separately raised worries about lead that could spread from the blasts.

Those worries center on possible harm to people in the area, with special attention to children, as well as to livestock. Exposure to lead can produce brain damage and nervous system damage in children. It can also bring learning problems, behavioral issues, and a lower IQ.

In rare instances, the same exposure can lead to seizures, coma, and death, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

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