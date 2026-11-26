A Georgia resident recently reached out to Reddit for advice on what to do after he caught his FedEx driver being rough with his packages and flipping off his Nest camera. Posting to the FedEx subreddit, the user, Spart1337, asked the community, “Will just filing a complaint work?” In the initial post, the Redditor added a screenshot of the driver. However, after realizing he could share the clips from his Nest, he uploaded them in the comments to highlight his issue.

The Redditor told the community that they hadn’t even realized how bad the situation was until they checked the footage. He wrote that the driver “dropped and blatantly kicked a bubble mailer, stopped to take a photo and flicked my Nest camera off, and then he flipped the Christmas tree all the way to the door, left it half out where the rain would get it, and said ‘Three different addresses for the same f***ing stop,’ and stormed off.”

The resident asked the community, “Who do I contact about this? I don’t want this dude anywhere near my house or my packages again.” He even noted that while everyone has bad days, “Why are you angry at my CPAP mask and my Christmas tree?” He also addressed the driver’s complaint about the addresses, noting that the difference stems from the fact that he lives in a complex directly off a state highway. As a result, he wrote that he has seen it listed in four different ways.

In response to questions and criticism about his reacting strongly to a driver who was likely busy because of the holidays, the user noted that his issue was the mistreatment of the packages. He told the community the Christmas tree was a $899 Balsam Hill self-lit model, and not particularly heavy. In his post, he also wrote that the sound of the tree being slammed down was loud enough to wake him up after his night shift. He confirmed that they filed a complaint and sent the video evidence to the company’s official Instagram account.

The community told the original poster that simply calling FedEx might not be enough. Some users suggested he would only see results by “posting the video online in as many places as possible.” Another told him that he should submit a complaint, but not just with the corporation. Users suggested he get in touch with the local contractor who is the one who has hired the ground staff to get a more immediate response, and many readers suggested that the driver should get fired for his actions.

The law firm Wisner Baum noted that the first step to resolving an issue with FedEx is to understand the difference between a complaint and a claim. They noted that a complaint is meant to express dissatisfaction with service quality, while a claim is a formal process to request compensation for loss or damage to the package or your personal belongings, or to a pet.

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To file a claim, you need your tracking number and documentation like receipts or photos of the damage. The firm noted that a complaint can be made by calling FedEx’s toll-free number. While FedEx provides customer support channels, the firm notes that the process can often be slow.

Some users took to the Reddit post’s comments to ask the Redditor to have some sympathy for the driver. One user used a joke to note, “Were you a jerk to your delivery person? Idk maybe let it go. We are not our worst days. Your ego isn’t worth it”

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Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the FedEx driver’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Spart1337’s Reddit post.

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