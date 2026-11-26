A tow truck driver gets into an argument with a cop who tried to detain the broken-down driver he was helping: ‘He can break down’

A tow truck driver in Maricopa, Arizona, recently went viral after capturing an argument with a police officer who attempted to detain a young driver whose vehicle had broken down. The operator of Harvey’s Way Towing, who identifies as Ant Dogg on his Instagram, posted a series of videos documenting the encounter, which have since gathered over twenty million views across TikTok (harveyswaytowing) and Instagram (gottiboybandz).

In the first video of the series, Ant Dogg is setting up his tow truck as the cop asks him if he is going to load up the truck. The cop claims, “But you’re blocking traffic,” which leads Ant Dogg to sound irritated as he tells the officer, “I don’t need your help,” and tells him to go back to his squad car. While there were viewers who immediately loved that the tow truck driver was yelling at the officer, some asked for context, which led Ant Dogg to upload the video showing how things started.

The second video begins with Ant Dogg on the road pointing out the broken-down car, saying, “He’s sitting up there so lonely, man. I gotta save him.” He pulls up in front of the truck and first helps clear traffic from behind the stalled vehicle. At that point, the officer approaches him and says, “Just hold on with everything. He’s detained because he’s blocking traffic until I figure out what’s going on exactly.”

Ant Dogg’s immediate reaction was to push back

He tells the officer, “Hold on. He’s a broken-down vehicle. He can break down.” When the officer tells Ant Dogg that he is obstructing a traffic stop, Ant Dogg becomes irate. He asks the cop why the driver had been pulled over, saying that the stalled car wasn’t impeding traffic because it was at a red light. He then firmly asks the officer to call his supervisor.

Ant Dogg’s viewers rallied behind the tow operator and were confused by the officer’s logic. As one user noted, “Since when do cops detain kids for breaking down?” Another claimed that the officer’s decision to detain a driver for a mechanical failure and its physical impact was strange, writing, “Vehicles break down in unfortunate places every day,” and other users pointed out that there was another turn lane.

While impeding traffic is against the law, many viewers noted that Ant Dogg’s tow truck was there to remove that impediment. Viewers were all praise for Ant Dogg, and many thanked him for standing up for the young driver, noting that he was probably scared. While Ant Dogg noted that this second video got over two million views on TikTok, the video no longer seems to be listed and is only on Instagram.

According to Cash Auto Salvage, regulations regarding broken-down cars vary significantly by state. The site shared that in Arizona, a driver can leave a running vehicle unattended for up to five minutes. However, in a breakdown, the priority should always be safety. They tell drivers to immediately use their hazard lights and move the vehicle off the road if possible.

They also note that if a car cannot be moved, the drivers are required by law to immediately contact help. Contacting a towing service immediately reportedly helps maintain compliance with local statutes and prevents the vehicle from being classified as a public nuisance or an obstruction. This fact is what had many of Ant Dogg’s viewers up in arms, as they noted that the young driver has followed the law.

When viewers asked how the situation was resolved, Ant Dogg uploaded a video with the caption, “It ended how it should’ve, with that money loaded up.” In the video, he told his viewers that he intentionally slowed down his loading process, stating, “It’s taken me 20 minutes to load a 5-minute car, only because I am specifically trying to be a d**** right now.”

He explained to his viewers that he wanted to waste the officer’s time because he felt the man was being unnecessarily difficult. He also noted in the comments that the kid “went to school where he needed to be.” One of his viewers wrote, “not all heroes wear capes, some wear yellow vests.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the Maricopa officer’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Ant Dogg’s Instagram and TikTok posts.

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