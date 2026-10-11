A driver blocked traffic to confront a prankster and ended up talking to a cop, who told him he was the one breaking the law

A New York driver recently found himself in hot water with a police officer after he blocked active traffic to confront a prankster. As reported by The Nerd Stash, the incident began when a content creator named Wayne, who identifies himself as the window guy, decided to pull his signature prank.

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Wayne is known for driving around while a passenger films him. He pulls up next to unsuspecting drivers, gestures for them to roll down their windows, and then quickly rolls his own window back up. While most people find it harmless and get a good laugh out of it, one particular driver did not share the sentiment.

As seen in the video posted on TikTok, when Wayne successfully tricked him into rolling down his window, the driver became visibly agitated. He glared at Wayne and told him, “[Expletive] you.” Instead of simply driving away, the motorist pulled his vehicle ahead of Wayne to block his path.

The situation escalated quickly

This forced Wayne to come to a stop and prevented him from moving forward, which ultimately held up other commuters on the road. The driver exited his car and approached Wayne, demanding to know, “Who the [expletive] do you think you are?” He placed his hand on Wayne’s window and refused to move it when asked.

As the confrontation continued, the driver grew more aggressive. He called Wayne a “big [expletive]” and asked him, “You got some place you gotta go?” When Wayne questioned if he was alright or finished with the encounter, the driver escalated the situation by threatening physical violence.

He asked, “What if I just come over here and just like punch in the nose?” Wayne calmly replied, “That would suck.” Wayne eventually pointed out that the driver was holding up traffic and that a police officer was nearby. The driver threatened to report Wayne for filming him without permission, but Wayne stood his ground, noting that recording in public is not illegal.

The situation reached a breaking point when an officer arrived to investigate the commotion. The driver immediately tried to complain about the prank and the filming, but the officer quickly shut him down, telling him, “I need you to chill out.” The officer clarified that Wayne was well within his rights to film in public and did not need consent.

When the driver expressed frustration that the video might be posted online, the officer shrugged it off, saying, “If he wants to, sure.” The officer then turned his focus to the driver, criticizing him for creating a dangerous situation. He told the driver, “This is ridiculous; you have a lane blocked by this traffic. We’re gonna cause a car accident because you don’t like that a guy’s recording you.”

While Wayne explained the nature of the prank, the driver remained insistent on filing a report. The officer informed him that there was nothing illegal about what Wayne had done and that no report could be filed. He emphasized that Wayne was allowed to have fun, while the driver had actually broken the law by stopping and blocking the flow of traffic.

The driver eventually walked away, but not before hurling more insults at Wayne, calling him, “an [expletive]. You’re a complete [expletive]. A jerk, an idiot, and irresponsible.” The officer apologized to Wayne, and the video concluded with Wayne laughing off the entire ordeal.

Online viewers were quick to weigh in on the driver’s extreme reaction. Many people felt he went way too far over a simple joke. One user commented, “Gramps blood pressure still ain’t come back down,” while another noted, “He’s going to be mad about this for the rest of his life lol.”

Other viewers found the police officer’s neutral response hilarious, with one person writing, “the cop not taking his side and making him more mad is hysterical.” Another viewer joked, “He gonna be so pissed in 3 mos when he finally sees this on Facebook.”

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