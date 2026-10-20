Raymond Alejandro Rojas Peralta, a high school teacher in Surrey, British Columbia, has received a formal reprimand following a series of incidents that occurred during the 2022-23 school year. The disciplinary action stems from a consent resolution agreement, where Peralta admitted his actions amounted to professional misconduct. He was reportedly teaching students in Grades 9 through 12 at the time these events took place.

According to the agreement, Peralta showed his Grade 9 class the R-rated horror movies Scream and The Conjuring, as Dexerto reports. In another incident, Peralta used a water gun that a student brought to school to spray other students in the hallway.

The misconduct also involved more sensitive issues. Peralta showed a ninth-grade student a meme that involved a racial stereotype, although the specific details of that image were not released. Furthermore, he approached a student to discuss an ongoing school district investigation. After learning that the student had moved to a different class, Peralta reportedly made an inappropriate comment about the student’s departure.

He was previously suspended for one day

The local school district first addressed these issues in June 2023. Peralta was suspended for one day without pay and required him to complete a course on creating a positive learning environment. He served that suspension on June 30, 2023, and finished the required training in March 2024. The matter was later referred to the British Columbia Commissioner for Teacher Regulation, who ordered an investigation in October 2023.

The commissioner found that Peralta “repeatedly failed to maintain appropriate boundaries with students” and “failed to create a positive and inclusive learning environment for students.” The official report also noted that he “failed to role model appropriate behaviour expected of an educator.”

As part of the resolution, Peralta agreed to a formal reprimand. He is now required to complete a course titled Reinforcing Respectful Professional Boundaries by April 5, 2027. If he fails to finish this course and provide proof of completion by that date, he faces the risk of having his teaching certificate suspended.

The commissioner acknowledged that Peralta accepted responsibility for his conduct and has taken proactive steps to address his behavior. Under the terms of the agreement, he is prohibited from making any statements that contradict or dispute the admissions he made.

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