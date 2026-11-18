A 21-year-old woman from Virginia said a Chicago bar turned her away when she tried to order a drink because her driver’s license was vertical. Josie Stoffan posted a TikTok video over the weekend in which she held up the card and explained that she had never run into this problem before.

Stoffan, who is almost 22, said Virginia keeps the license vertical even after someone turns 21. She noted that her card does not expire until 2033, when she will be 26. On-screen text in the video read, “couldn’t order drinks bc my REAL id is vertical.”

She said she did not know that some states treat a vertical ID as unacceptable for alcohol sales. Stoffan described the refusal with clear frustration and used the exact words that appear in the video title: “I’ve never had this issue before.” Stoffan ended her video by sliding the license back into her wallet and shrugging. She called the whole episode “crazy” while noting that “the more you know.”

Illinois bars can reject vertical licenses from other states

The Illinois Liquor Control Commission states that the state accepts valid, current driver’s licenses and state ID cards issued by other states. The same page specifically addresses vertical licenses held by people who have already turned 21.

It indicates that a Virginia-style vertical ID may be accepted, yet an establishment can still refuse it under its own house policy. Servers are told to check the date of birth, security features, and other details on the card, and to hold the ID next to the person’s face so the photo can be compared.

The FAQ also says staff may take a suspected fake ID and turn it over to police unless they feel threatened, in which case they should return the card, call authorities, and write down what happened. Possession of a fake ID is listed as a Class A misdemeanor that can bring a $2,500 fine and up to one year in jail.

The guidance further states that the ID must show a reasonable likeness of the person. If it does not, the business has the right to refuse service or entry to anyone who must be 21 or older. Stoffan is not the only person to face extra scrutiny at the door, as another customer with a valid ID was once asked by a bouncer to prove their age using phone settings.

In the comment section, some viewers focused on the birth date printed on Stoffan’s license. One wrote, “Why wouldn’t they just look at the birthdate?”

Others questioned the idea that a vertical format automatically means the card is fake. One person stated, “this has always bothered me bc who the heck is buying a vertical fake.” A commenter who said they were from Virginia offered a different experience. They wrote, “i’m from virginia and when i turned 21 i got my horizontal id.”

Another viewer called the practice pointless, saying, “It’s so stupid bc a vertical ID doesn’t make you magically younger.” One person said the situation is why they carry a second form of identification. They wrote, “Thats why I have to bring my passport card…”

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