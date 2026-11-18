Dave Billings, a 45-year-old engineer living in Derbyshire, England, bought the fuselage of a retired Boeing 737-500 for around $5,300 on Facebook Marketplace, according to Brobible. He then had the three-ton section of the aircraft lowered into a 14-foot-deep hole dug in the backyard of his home.

The plane is meant to form part of an underground bunker he has been building on the property. Billings has already put more than $67,000 into a network of tunnels, hidden rooms, and secret entrances beneath the house, according to the Sunday Guardian.

He has been posting updates about the work on his YouTube channel, Tornado Dave. His eight-year-old son’s interest in airplanes helped lead him to buy the fuselage. His wife, Beth, initially questioned the idea. “Beth did wonder why I was spending money on an old plane and said it was junk, but she’s coming ’round now,” Billings said.

Engineer lowers aircraft section into backyard excavation

Billings plans to link the plane to the bunker he already has underground. He also intends to add a lift that will sit hidden inside a traditional British red telephone box. “It’s primarily a fun thing to have and a place for us to have parties and relax, but it could be made into a fallout shelter,” he explained. Digging this deep carries real risks, as shown by the woman swallowed by backyard hole during her birthday celebration.

The finished space is expected to include electricity, ventilation, solar panels, running water, and a working toilet tied into the home’s septic system. Billings has said he wants to keep enough supplies on hand to stay underground for three to six months if needed. “The plane toilet will be converted into a usable toilet connected to our septic tank,” he added.

In a recent YouTube video, he showed the moment the crane lowered the fuselage into the hole. Before the lift, he said, “I don’t think this is going to fit. The chances are very slim.” Workers moved concrete support blocks and rubber padding underneath the aircraft first. Once the plane was in place, Billings stated, “The plane has landed.”

He plans to cover the fuselage with concrete and dirt. Billings has estimated that the overall project is only about halfway finished. He had earlier hoped to wrap everything up by February, but in his latest video, he indicated he is now aiming to finish by Christmas.

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