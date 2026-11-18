Five days before he left office, former President Joe Biden spoke by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and offered unusually personal praise. A transcript of that call, obtained exclusively by The Jerusalem Post, shows Biden telling Netanyahu, “You’re a good man” and “I admire you.”

The conversation took place on January 15, 2025, the same day Israel and Hamas announced a ceasefire and a deal to release hostages. A senior Biden administration official described the exchange to ABC News at the time as “a very warm call.” The two men discussed the suffering that had followed the October 7 attacks and the conditions the hostages were facing in captivity. Netanyahu also noted that he and Biden had known each other for 44 years.

Biden’s remarks in the call stand in sharp contrast to how he later portrayed Netanyahu in his memoir, Promise Me, America. In excerpts reported by Newsweek, Biden accused the Israeli prime minister of having “Trump-like tendencies” and of “bending democratic institutions to serve his personal needs.” He also wrote about a lack of trust between them and criticized Netanyahu’s effort to overhaul Israel’s judiciary.

Earlier disagreements over military operations and postwar plans

The two leaders had clashed publicly several times in the year before the farewell call. In March 2024, then-Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called for new elections in Israel and said Netanyahu was putting his own political survival ahead of the country’s interests. Biden praised the speech and said Schumer had voiced concerns shared by many Americans.

Remember all the articles about how Biden shouted at Netanyahu? Here’s what Biden said to Netanyahu in their last call:



“I still love you pal”



“You’re a good man”



“I admire you. It took a lot of courage to do what you did.”



“I can’t tell you how much I appreciate you” pic.twitter.com/n0aXCZklyo — Brian Tashman (@briantashman) November 17, 2026

Two months later, the dispute over an Israeli operation in Rafah raised questions about U.S. weapons supplies. Biden warned that the United States would withhold weapons for a major offensive in the city, where large numbers of displaced Palestinians were sheltering.

His administration had already paused a shipment of bombs over concerns about how they might be used there. The two sides also differed on what should happen after the war. Biden pushed for a two-state solution as part of a broader regional agreement meant to strengthen Israel’s position. Netanyahu insisted on continued Israeli security control west of the Jordan River and argued that a Palestinian state would threaten Israel’s survival.

There were further disagreements over how Israel should conduct the fighting, what risks it should accept, and who should set its security priorities. That question has continued under Trump, with Trump and Netanyahu’s dispute over Iran strikes making the tension clear.

Biden believed that American support gave him reason to press for changes in Israeli policy. Netanyahu was ready to resist that pressure on decisions he viewed as essential to Israel’s security.

By the time of their final conversation, both men were aware of how far those differences had gone. Biden himself referred to the disagreements before turning to praise. He told Netanyahu, “You’ve been through hell. I can’t tell you how much I appreciate you and what you’ve been through.” He continued, “I know we’ve disagreed on occasion but, you know… I still love you, pal.”

Biden added, “I don’t know how you’ve done it all… Next time I think I have a tough job, I’ll think of you… you’re a good man… I admire you. It took a lot of courage to do what you did.” The transcript shows that the personal compliments came after a year of public friction and at the end of their time working together as president and prime minister.

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