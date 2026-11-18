Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin responded to questions about taking a government aircraft to the LSU-Texas college football game. The trip occurred the day after a nationwide ground stop that disrupted air travel across the country.

Mullin spoke during an appearance on CNBC. He confirmed earlier reporting from the New York Post about the flight. The plane left after the ground stop ended and commercial flights had resumed.

Thousands of flights had still been canceled by that point. Travelers around the nation continued looking for other ways to reach their destinations after the stoppage.

Officials respond to questions about the trip and the earlier ground stop

During the CNBC interview, Mullin was asked whether he must use government planes and whether he covered the cost of this particular trip himself. He answered yes to both points.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin on flying government plane to LSU-Texas game Saturday, while traveling Americans dealt with the fallout from nationwide ground stop >>



“I would have never taken airspace if the airspace wasn't open … we still got to live our life at the same time.… pic.twitter.com/oAYY6dLORC — Kit Maher (@KitMaherCNN) November 17, 2026

“We would have never went if the airways weren’t completely open,” he said on CNBC. “They’d been completely open for 21 hours.”

He added further detail in the same interview. “We would have never taken airspace if airspace wasn’t open. And we still gotta live our lives at the same time.”

The Department of Homeland Security issued a statement on the matter. It said Mullin is required by law to travel on a government plane. The department also stated that he pays personally for any flight that is not connected to government work.

“Secretary Mullin abides by all ethics requirements,” the statement said. Mullin assumed the role of Homeland Security secretary earlier this year. He had previously said he would work to keep the department out of the headlines. The day before his flight to the game, he appeared at the White House with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to provide updates on the ground stop.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday that it was pausing the installation of routers tied to the incident. Democrats in the Senate have called on the Trump administration to explain what caused the stoppage.

The ground stop lasted more than four hours. It was described as the longest flight stoppage in 25 years. It ended around 8:15 p.m. ET on Friday and allowed some domestic flights to depart from U.S. airports. The disruptions hit ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday period and led to thousands of canceled flights.

The Trump administration has attributed the problem to a router issue in the aging air traffic control system. President Donald Trump addressed the matter on Monday. He said he does not take responsibility for the ground stop.

“I don’t take any responsibility” for Friday’s ground stop, Trump said. He described the equipment involved as “very, very old equipment that had a heart attack.” He later added, “Incredibly, everybody was safe. Nobody was hurt. No crashes, no nothing.”

Trump had not commented publicly on the disruptions until Sunday. At that time, he posted on social media about the issue and called for additional congressional funding for system improvements. He also pointed the finger at Biden over the problem.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy