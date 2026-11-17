A bride-to-be says her fiancé’s dad won’t come to the wedding unless she apologizes, and her fiancé told her she ‘didn’t have to mean it’

A bride-to-be claimed in a Reddit post that her future father-in-law refuses to attend her wedding unless she apologizes, as reported by Daily Dot. She said her fiancé suggested she just fake the apology to keep the peace, and she is now dreading what should be one of the happiest days of her life.

The dispute allegedly started when her future mother-in-law wanted to give a speech at the wedding. The bride-to-be said she wasn’t keen on the idea because she wanted her future in-laws to stay out of her special day. Her future mother-in-law eventually backed down after a fight, which she said left her fiancé stuck between his partner and his parents.

Her future father-in-law then allegedly threatened to skip the wedding entirely because his wife was told she couldn’t give a speech. Once his wife conceded, he agreed to come on one condition: the bride-to-be had to apologize to them. She said she felt she had nothing to apologize for.

She doesn’t want to apologize for something she doesn’t regret

“Yesterday my FIL called my fiancé and said his wife had been gracious enough to back down, so the least I could do was apologize. And unless I do, he’s sticking to his decision not to attend,” she wrote. She said she was fed up by that point.

“I told my fiancé that I’m not going to keep begging his dad to show up. He’s a grown man, and if he wants to miss his son’s wedding over an apology, I can’t stop him,” she said. Her fiancé allegedly became upset when she refused, saying she was being cold and making the situation worse, and he kept pushing her to apologize.

“At one point he even suggested I didn’t have to mean it, just say it so we could move on,” she wrote. She said the suggestion didn’t sit right with her. “Maybe I’m being difficult, but apologizing for something I don’t regret feels so fake,” she added.

Reddit users, who have weighed in on other in-law clashes such as a wedding planned during a honeymoon, largely rallied around the bride-to-be. Many expressed disbelief at the behavior of her future in-laws and her fiancé, and some told her she wasn’t the problem at all.

Several commenters warned that her fiancé might not have her back in the future if he wouldn’t back her now. Many urged her to seriously reconsider the wedding given the alleged family dynamics.

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