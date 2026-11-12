A woman says her sister-in-law wanted someone just like her husband, then planned her wedding during their honeymoon and asked him to miss the start

A woman said her sister-in-law planned her own wedding during the woman’s honeymoon and then asked her husband to miss the start of the trip to attend. A TikToker named Kels read the woman’s Reddit story in a TikTok video, as reported by Daily Dot.

The woman, the original poster or OP, said she always had a strange feeling about her sister-in-law, who she said seemed oddly fixated on her own brother, OP’s husband. OP said she once offered to set her sister-in-law up with a friend and asked what kind of person she was looking for. The reply, according to OP, was someone just like her brother.

OP said she found that odd but tried to let it go. Not long after OP got married, the family went on a trip, and her sister-in-law brought a man along. Shortly after, according to OP, the sister-in-law announced she was engaged to him and that the wedding would take place soon.

OP said she quickly realized her sister-in-law’s wedding fell during her honeymoon. She said she was more excited about the trip than her own wedding, and the couple had already pushed it back once to save money for flights and hotels.

According to OP, the sister-in-law expected her to move the honeymoon so her brother could attend the wedding. OP said changing or canceling the dates was impossible because the flights were booked and expensive, and the couple’s budget couldn’t absorb the change.

The sister-in-law then suggested that OP’s husband miss the start of the honeymoon to attend her wedding. OP refused, and she said the disagreement turned into a family dispute. It is unclear whether OP’s husband ultimately attended his sister’s wedding.

Commenters were split on the situation. One pointed out that the sister-in-law’s wedding was small and taking place at home, writing, “Her wedding is in a backyard. She can move her date. You have actual plans.”

Another commenter felt OP didn’t need to go but that her husband should attend. “I think you don’t have to go, but I think it would be best if he went,” they wrote.

Weddings and honeymoons are major expenses for many newlyweds, and some families spend more than $60,000 on weddings. Couples who married in 2024 spent an average of $5,300 on their honeymoon, on top of an average wedding cost of $33,000, according to a study by The Knot of nearly 17,000 couples.

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