A wedding planner shared a story about a family that spent more than $60,000 on a wedding before the mother of the bride demanded every penny back. Elena Nygra, who appears in the TikTok video as Laney, posted it with the caption “Ma’am that knife wasn’t even $2”.

Laney said she works with many different kinds of wedding couples. She has planned small intimate weddings and three-day Indian celebrations with 500 people. She has worked with couples who spent $15,000 on their entire wedding and others who spent more than $650,000.

For this wedding, Laney claimed the bride wanted all the big trendy items she saw on social media. She stated that she was still able to include those items by cutting a little from the budget, yet the family ended up spending more than $60,000.

Bride’s mother refused to let anyone else touch the decorated microphone

Laney described the bride and her family, along with the groom and his family, as some of the nicest clients she has ever had. She said they all got along from the first day and maintained a healthy working relationship where everyone was accommodating.

Halfway through the reception, with about two or three hours left, the bride’s mother came up and started screaming in Laney’s face. The mother wanted help getting a full $60,000 refund on the wedding, Laney recounted. She said she looked around and tried not to s–t herself while wondering what could have gone so wrong.

The family had insisted on bringing their own microphone for the officiant to use during the ceremony. Laney thought that was a little unusual because a microphone is a microphone, but she later learned it was decorated to look like one from the Eras Tour. She said the bride simply had to have that specific microphone and added that she is fine with a Taylor Swift moment.

About 30 minutes before the ceremony, Laney decided to test the microphone after the mother said she had already checked it that morning. No sound came out, and Laney realized it needed new batteries. She keeps batteries in the emergency kits she brings to weddings and started to reach for the microphone to change them.

The bride’s mother suddenly screamed from across the room, “No, don’t touch that!” Laney said she apologized and explained that the microphone had no batteries and that she only wanted to make sure it would work for the ceremony.

According to Laney, the mother glared and told her, “This microphone is very special to my daughter and to our family. Nobody can touch it but us and the officiant.” She noted that people might think it was a real Eras Tour microphone, but it was a decoy that was probably bought on Etsy. She said she would love to know where they found it.

The mother then tried to open the battery compartment herself, Laney claimed. Even with long acrylic nails, she could not get it open. When Laney offered to help, the mother said, “No, I don’t need help. I’m a full functioning woman. I can do this,” yet she still could not open it.

She walked to the nearest reception table, picked up a butter knife, and used it to pry the microphone open. The method worked, and she set the knife back down. Laney, who described herself as very particular about cleanliness, went to the catering staff and asked if they had another knife because that one had been used on the microphone. They had no extras but said they would clean the one that had been used.

Later in the evening, as the guests prepared for dinner, the mother came marching over and again demanded the full $60,000 refund. Laney said she asked what emergency she had missed, because a full refund is a major request and something catastrophic would have to have happened. Demanding behavior at weddings isn’t limited to family, either, as seen when a bridesmaid quit over a bride’s contract with strict rules.

The mother showed her the same knife, which now had a tiny speck of dirt on it from opening the microphone. She was upset that it was her own knife from her own table setting and said she could not use a dirty knife because it was unsanitary and she did not know where it had been. Laney pointed out that it was the exact knife the mother had used a few hours earlier to open the microphone and that the mother seemed to have forgotten that moment.

Laney acknowledged that the catering team apparently forgot to clean the knife as they said they would, which was not ideal. She maintained that the situation still did not call for a full refund of more than $60,000. She added that experiences like this are why she now prefers to work only with the bride and groom and tries to avoid dealing with the parents.

In the comments under the video, viewers reacted to the story. One person who used to photograph weddings wrote, “Insane! I used to photograph weddings, and the Mother’s of the Brides are why I stopped offering that service.”

Another commenter suggested the mother may have had second thoughts about the money spent and wrote, “yeah she was having big regrets over how much they spent and was trying ANYTHING”.

A third asked what the planner said in response and wrote, “What did you tell her? Besides no, lol.” One viewer commented on overall wedding costs and wrote, “get away with $15,000? My goodness weddings are expensive!”

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