A college professor described a case in which a school allegedly allowed a student with a restraining order against him to enroll in the same classes as the woman he had stalked. Cannon Roberts, an English professor from West Texas, shared the account in a TikTok video. He said the events took place while he was teaching at New Mexico Junior College.

Roberts stated that a student threatened him with physical violence in the hallway in front of other faculty members. While he was talking to security, one of his female students came out of the class after hearing the yelling and staying inside. She was clearly visibly upset, he said.

He later learned that the upset student had a restraining order against the student who yelled at him. The male student had been stalking her the entire previous year, according to Roberts. He explained that the arrangement called for her to register for classes early so the male student would not be able to get into any of her classes.

Cannon says administrators kept the student for tuition revenue

Roberts claimed the male student went to the vice president of instruction, whom he called the number two on campus, and said he has no business meeting with students one-on-one like this. The student told the vice president that he could not get the classes he needed unless he took two of the female student’s classes.

Roberts said the vice president decided that this predator’s schedule was more important than this woman’s safety and mental health, let him into the classes, and told him to just not sit next to her. Questions about student safety have surfaced elsewhere in Texas as well, such as when a 21-year-old Texas coach resigns after allegations involving a student.

He said he looked up the male student’s transcript and found it was his third year at a two-year school with zero college credits. In a meeting with other administrators a couple of weeks later, Roberts asked why the school was letting a student who keeps causing problems stay on campus when he fails out every semester. He explained that the student would drop all of his classes right at the last minute because he was going to fail them all.

According to Roberts, the administrators responded that the student was going to stick around for like two or three years. He said he asked who cares if the student is causing problems and could run off good students. They went, “Oh, she’ll graduate next semester,” he stated. Roberts said it was a financial decision. He claimed they would rather keep the few thousand dollars this predator provided them every semester than protect the safety of women on campus.

He guaranteed that was part of the reasoning at Cornell because the school would not refund Jane Doe’s tuition of about $75,000. Roberts noted that Cornell has an endowment of almost $12 billion and makes close to $500 million off of that every year, yet refused to refund one student’s tuition. He said some of the men involved are very well connected, and one of them is the grandson of a former prime minister of South Korea.

Roberts claimed the school did not want to upset the fraternity, which might pull support or pull their chapter. He said the university would lose that financial support and the long-term support of these seven well-connected men. It was a financial decision, he stated.

He argued that the administrators decided the long-term financial loss, which is just a minor percentage of what the school brings in overall, was more important than the safety of the women on campus. He concluded that so many college administrators have that exact same attitude.

Several viewers focused on the financial motives Roberts described. One commenter wrote, “It’s always what is best for the male.” Another stated, “profits over people.” A third commenter noted what they understood about the Cornell case, writing, “From what I understand, she wasn’t even asking for a full refund. She just wanted a refund for that semester.”

One viewer linked the events to broader patterns, stating, “This is the result of our patriarchal society.” Another commenter offered a blunt view of institutional priorities, writing, “everybody needs to understand two things: businesses are here for profit, and businesses are gonna business.”

This account is based entirely on Roberts’ own description of events and has not been independently fact-checked. As of writing, New Mexico Junior College did not address the allegations publicly.

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