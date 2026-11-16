Trump finally breaks his silence on the nationwide FAA ground stop. He immediately points the finger at Biden

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a complete halt to all flights across the country on Friday, November 13. The stop started just before 4 p.m. Eastern Time after communication failures hit several Air Route Traffic Control Centers at once. Airports stayed closed to departing flights for more than four hours until officials cleared the airspace again at 8:15 p.m.

Thousands of flights were canceled or delayed while the ground stop remained in place. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy later said the problems came from aging equipment and did not appear to involve any cyberattack. According to PEOPLE, reports also indicated that a single router installed by the contractor L3Harris in Arkansas and Texas may have been the source of the failure.

President Donald Trump stayed silent on the issue for more than a day and a half. During that time, he continued to post on Truth Social about other subjects, including efforts to renovate parts of Washington, D.C., and a call to strengthen the entertainment industry. His first public comments on the ground stop appeared on the morning of Sunday, November 15.

Trump called the Biden administration an FAA disaster and urged Congress to fund a full system upgrade

In his Truth Social posts, Trump blamed the previous White House for the condition of the air traffic control system. He wrote, “The Biden Administration was an FAA disaster. Everything they touched turned bad. Big money spent unwisely, making an old and broken system worse than when they began.” He added that the current team already has the knowledge and plan needed for the flight control systems.

The Biden Administration was an FAA disaster. Everything they touched turned bad. Big money spent unwisely, making an old and broken system worse than when they began. We have the knowledge and plan for the Flight Control Systems, we need Congress to give the money, FAST! Our FAA… pic.twitter.com/qP5VNbWeJP — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) November 15, 2026

Trump then asked lawmakers to act quickly. He stated, “We have the knowledge and plan for the Flight Control Systems, we need Congress to give the money, FAST!” He also said the FAA is doing a great job and is ready to go.

In a second post he repeated the call for funding and described much of the existing system as 50 years old. He has also called the aging system ridiculous while demanding money from Congress.

He wrote, “If Congress approves the desperately needed money for Air Traffic Control, we can get it built quickly and efficiently.” Trump claimed the finished product would be the best system anywhere in the world. He noted that some work has already started but said it should be completed all at once rather than in small steps. He closed by stating that the Biden administration set the project back years.

A White House account on X made related arguments the day before. The account said that under Biden the FAA spent time on inclusive language, including a ban on the term “airman,” and took no action to fix air traffic control problems even after a shorter nationwide stop in January 2023. It added that the Trump administration has been asking Congress for two years to partner on a complete modernization.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said at a Friday news conference that Trump prefers to put people in place and then let them lead. He explained that some observers wondered why the president was not speaking and answered that Trump had allowed Duffy and others to describe the events. Duffy later told CNN he stayed in constant contact with Trump and that the president remained fully engaged because the matter was important to him and to the country.

The outage was the first major federal disruption of its kind since the midterm elections, in which Democrats won majorities in both the House and the Senate. Duffy and Mullin delivered the main public updates while the stop was underway and in the hours that followed.

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