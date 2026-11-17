An older neighbor was shown repeatedly taking a black trash can from a porch and later bringing it back in a series of Ring doorbell clips. The footage, shared by a resident named Jen, appeared to document multiple days of the interactions.

Jen posted the compilation in a TikTok video with the caption “enjoy our neighbor saga”. The video used a fisheye porch camera view and cut between night and daytime scenes.

On-screen text in the opening infrared clip read, “neighbor steals our trash can for some reason?” The neighbor, described as an older woman with short blonde hair, was shown wearing a light-colored top and cap while carrying the can away at night.

Ring clips show the neighbor returning the can and standing nearby

A daylight clip later in the video showed the neighbor bringing the trash can back to the porch. Text over that footage stated, “Brings it back 2 days later after we told management that she stole our trash can.” Additional scenes appeared to capture her standing on the walkway while holding a phone up as if taking pictures of the porch. On-screen text read, “taking pictures of….????”

She was also shown walking past the porch in a black dress while text stated, “MISS TERRY AINT NO WAY.” Another clip showed her returning the can again, with text that read, “Cleans it & brings it back??”

In a separate moment, the neighbor stood on the walkway looking at her phone. On-screen text over that clip stated, “No, literally what are you doing?” Ring cameras have captured other puzzling porch incidents, like an Amazon driver caught walking away with a dog.

The footage then showed her walking away down the sidewalk as text read, “Go on home, Miss Terry.” She later placed the trash can back on the porch while wearing a yellow dress, with text that stated, “thank u miss terry.”

The final scene showed the neighbor walking past the porch next to an older man in a blue shirt. On-screen text read, “whispers ‘it’s gone’ …. ‘I know'”, and a voice was heard whispering, “It’s good. I know,” as they passed.

Viewers who watched the video left comments about the footage. One wrote, “Maybe.. she’s crazy? This is so weird!” Another commented, “She is battling with herself.” A different viewer suggested, “Print a photo of her taking the trash can and tape it on the trash can lmao.” Someone else wrote, “She had beef with your trash can, like imagine having that much time on your hands.”

One commenter offered a possible reason, stating, “She doesn’t like that you left it out in front of your house. That’s all.” Another said, “Wrap it up and give it to her for Xmas . Cause now she’s being weird.”

A final comment addressed the end of the video: “The end where they whisper, ‘ it’s gone ‘ & start laughing, they know you are watching them, they’re playing mind games, the bin has gone, the crazy neighbours are happy now !!!”

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