Woman leaves her dog alone in the backyard, then catches her Amazon driver on Ring camera walking away with it

A woman identified only as Kayla was left baffled after reviewing footage from her Ring camera, which appeared to show an Amazon delivery driver walking away with her dog. The video shows the driver interacting with the dog in the backyard before picking up its leash and leaving the property with the animal. The clip, shared on TikTok by Kayla, racked millions of views before being removed.

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In the description of the now-removed video, Kayla noted, “The story just kept getting weirder.” She defended herself against criticism by pointing out that the incident happened on her back porch, not the front of the house, and that there were clear signs of a dog living there, including a bowl on the porch and another dog tied up nearby. As detailed by BroBible, Kayla argued that if the driver had genuine concerns about the dog’s wellbeing, she should have knocked on the door rather than taking the animal.

According to Kayla, the driver walked off the property and handed the dog to a nearby neighbor. She claimed the driver knocked on that neighbor’s door but not her own, and that the man who received the dog eventually returned it, though Kayla remained confused about how he knew where the animal lived.

The online response was split, with many viewers placing the blame on the owner

Kayla stated, “Why would she give my dog to a random person? Why would she not take any of the proper precautions? It makes no sense.” Amazon confirmed it is looking into the incident, adding that it was glad the dog “remained safe and has been returned home according to the original poster.”

Many viewers were not sympathetic to Kayla. Commenters pointed out that leaving a dog unattended in an accessible backyard is a significant oversight, with one writing, “Busy street, no fence, no owner in site… this was a rescue,” and another asking, “Why is it outside unsupervised and unrestrained?” The incident touched off a heated online debate about pet ownership and the responsibilities of delivery personnel.

The broader context around delivery workers and dogs has been a growing concern. In 2024, there were more than 6,000 reported dog attacks on Postal Service employees, up from roughly 5,800 the previous year, per USPS data. In response, the USPS launched a monthlong awareness campaign titled “Secure Your Dog, Keep Deliveries on Track,” with Amazon’s Ring having separately developed AI features aimed at locating lost dogs using its camera network.

Leeann Theriault, a USPS employee safety and health awareness manager, noted that all dogs, regardless of breed, size, or age, have the potential to bite. The campaign encourages owners to keep pets inside or behind a fence and reminds delivery workers to stay vigilant, avoid petting or feeding animals, and use available tools to flag potential hazards on their routes. One Amazon driver posted a TikTok video, which received over 56,000 views, urging customers to put their dogs away when a delivery is on the way.

The debate over dog ownership and public responsibility is not new to social media, amid a wider pattern of viral debates about pet ownership drawing large and divided audiences online. Amazon confirmed it is actively investigating Kayla’s case.

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