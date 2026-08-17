A woman shared her clever technique for dodging her homeowner’s association fine. According to the Daily Dot, she claimed she kept receiving HOA fines because the bushes in her home were dying. As a result, she shared how she dodged them by giving the bushes a makeover. No comments from the woman were found after her trick gained significant traction on social media.

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The woman, whose name appears to be Marissa, shared a video in which she can be seen spray-painting the bushes as part of a makeover. According to her, the HOA kept fining her $45 for dying the bushes, so she decided to make them look green with spray paint. As seen in the footage, the bushes, which appear to be brown, turn green as Marissa sprays paint on them. She continues until most of them change color.

Marissa recalls, “They keep charging me $45 for this bush. So, we’re gonna fix it today.” After that, she appears to document the entire process. She can be seen shaking the spray bottle multiple times and spraying the brown spots to give the bushes an overall green appearance. Marissa posted this video on Instagram, and it appears that it was also shared on other platforms after it gained significant traction (over 8 million views).

Viewers seemed sarcastic towards her technique

As her video gained traction, several people shared their opinions in the comment section. Many seemed sarcastic towards her technique, which she had disclosed on social media. One wrote, “That’s big brain thinking right there.” Another said, “Posting evidence is wild!” While another appeared concerned for the plant, writing, “Poor plant. Maybe it just needs more watering? I’m struggling with a few of my plants and trees now so I’m drowning them twice daily and then got a water fine lol.”

Woman Spray Paints Her Dead Bush Green After Her Homeowner’s Association Tries To Charge Her For It pic.twitter.com/ilOHNhauUf — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 15, 2026

Others seemed unenthusiastic towards Marissa’s HOA. One person explained, “I mean it looks like you live in a desert state plants dont survive well out in the desert famously, even the local ones dont always do well, so expecting you to keep a bush alive that was likely planted when they built your neighborhood is crazy.. i feel like thats on the hoa if they want the neighborhood bushes to stay alive.” Another claimed, “If those plants are in a communal area THEY should be replaced by the HOA not by the tenants.”

This seemed to be the audience’s feedback on the HOA concern. Marissa also shared a follow-up video after she went viral, showing the painted bushes. No comments from her HOA were found.

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