A South Florida bakery owner’s missing cinnamon roll order took an unexpected turn into a much stranger case involving a federal immigration stop. Julie Pierre, the 21-year-old owner of Roll & Dough Bakery in Sunrise, said hundreds of cinnamon rolls meant for a farmers market never arrived.

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At first, she believed the Uber driver, Ivan Dario Rico Molano, had simply taken off with the order. With broader frustrations around food delivery apps, little immediate explanation can make that kind of suspicion feel like the most natural assumption. Pierre’s story spread quickly on social media after she said about $3,000 worth of items had disappeared during the trip from her bakery operation to the Yellow Green Farmers Market in Hollywood.

The confusion appears to have started because Pierre could not reach the courier while the order was supposed to be delivered. In an earlier statement via Axios, Uber said the report was “very troubling” and removed the driver’s access to the platform.

The rolls were still in the car

Ivan Dario Rico Molano, was detained by U.S. Border Patrol while he was still en route to deliver the order. Local 10 reported that Sunrise Police later found the cinnamon rolls still inside their containers in Molano’s car, meaning the order had not been delivered but also had not been sold or removed from the vehicle. The driver’s family eventually recovered the vehicle and returned the cinnamon rolls to police.

“We found out that he was pulled over in Hollywood by Border Patrol,” Pierre said. “When he was pulled over by Border Patrol, they called a family member and the family member was able to pick up the vehicle and the car still had the containers in the vehicle.” The bakery later apologized, saying, “Ivan did not intentionally steal our cinnamon rolls.”

An Uber driver vanished with 400 cinnamon rolls. Border Patrol was involved https://t.co/h5e8VoRQrL — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) August 30, 2026

Pierre has strongly distanced herself from the driver’s detention and immigration enforcement. She said: “I do not support ICE or any policy that separates people from their homes and families.” According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Molano is a Colombian citizen who told agents he was in the United States without legal authorization. Officials said records showed he entered the country legally in May 2021 but stayed beyond the period he was authorized to remain

The rolls were eventually returned to Pierre, but she said she threw them away because she did not want to risk anyone eating food that had been out of her control. For a small food business, that decision is not unusual, especially given recent food safety concerns around restaurant orders.

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