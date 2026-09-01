A Walmart shopper says she noticed Great Value pretzels listed at a price that seemed nearly five times higher than expected.

Walmart’s online shopping experience is under scrutiny after a TikTok creator claimed customers could end up paying far more than expected if they reorder from a favorites list without checking the seller and price first.

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TikTok user @Jimmy Wrigg said the issue was sent to him by a woman named Christie, who shops online every week for her mother. According to his account, Christie was adding regular grocery staples from her mother’s Walmart favorites list when one familiar item appeared at a much higher price than expected.

The item was a bag of Great Value pretzels. Jimmy claimed it showed up in the favorites list for $12.80, but when Christie searched for the same item from Walmart’s main page, it appeared for $2.66, a mismatch shoppers have also flagged when Walmart prices changed online. His argument is that a third-party seller listing may have surfaced in a place where a regular Walmart shopper would expect to see the usual store item.

The favorites list price raised bigger questions

In the video, Jimmy opens by saying, “Alright, here we go again with Walmart. And this one’s got me fired up.”He then warns online shoppers to pay attention to their saved items. “If you order online, they are trying to charge you five times the cost of an item in your favorites list,” he says.



According to Jimmy, Christie was placing an order for her mother’s usual groceries when she selected her mother’s favorite pretzels and saw “twelve dollars and eighty cents for a bag of great value pretzels.” He says she left the favorites list, searched the item again from the main Walmart page, and found it listed at “two dollars and sixty six cents.”

Jimmy claims the higher-priced item came from a third-party seller. “Here’s why. This is a third party seller, in this case Global Vista,” he says. “Global Vista buys the pretzels off of Walmart for two dollars and sixty six cents.” Jimmy’s calculation in the video is part of his broader criticism. “Walmart profit 60 cents a bag. Walmart also charges Global Vista 8% for anything under $15,” he says. “So in this case that’s one dollar and two cents additional to the… profit.”

Which is a total of one dollar and sixty two Cents profit plus any additional service or advertising fees while screwing Walmart’s loyal customers on a bag of pretzels equivalent to the cost of a steak.” He ends the claim by calling it “another one of Walmart’s deceptive practices, trying to squeeze every bit of purchasing dollar out of you.”

That said, the video is one shopper-side account. On Walmart.com, items can be sold directly by Walmart or by third-party sellers through Walmart Marketplace, which means the same or similar product can sometimes appear with different sellers, prices, shipping terms, and availability.

The comments under Jimmy’s post show that many viewers read the pretzel example as part of a broader frustration with online retail. One person wrote, “Why are people still shopping at Walmart??” Another said, “That is crazy! Walmart NEEDS to be held accountable!!!” The reaction tracks with other Walmart complaints, including one shopper who found a charge that wasn’t there.

Some viewers thanked Jimmy for flagging the issue. One commenter wrote, “I appreciate the hard work you do to try to help us!” Others brought up separate online-ordering complaints. One person wrote, “Look into the temporary holds they do for online ordering. Between two orders I did in one weekend I had a combined total of $83 held for 10 days. TEN DAYS BEFORE THEY RELEASE THE TEMPORARY HOLD.”

Another viewer said, “That’s 1 reason why I deleted the Walmart app !!!” One commenter added a practical warning for shoppers using the app, writing, “I can give you a list of 200 items easily that or overpriced. You have to be careful when you add stuff.”

That growth gives shoppers more options, but it can also make routine grocery reordering more complicated. A saved item may not always feel like a fresh shopping decision, especially when a customer is quickly rebuilding a weekly cart for a parent or household. Jimmy’s video argues that this is where shoppers need to slow down and check whether an item is sold by Walmart or by a marketplace seller before placing the order.

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