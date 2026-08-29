Walmart’s self-checkout lanes have become a frequent setting for complaints. The latest one comes from a TikTok user who says she noticed her total was higher than expected before leaving the store.

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TikTok user @kyndal4424 said she had already calculated the cost of her items before using self-checkout. But once she got to the machine, she said the total appeared to be about $10 more than what she expected, leading her to check the receipt while still inside the store.

The shopper claimed the register showed an extra $14.97 charge for an item she could not find in her bag. Since the clip only shows her side of the situation, it is not clear whether the charge came from a scanning error, a lookup issue, or another checkout mistake. Still, the video quickly joined a wider conversation about how much trust shoppers are placing in Walmart’s in-store technology.

The receipt check turned into a bigger Walmart debate

In the video, kyndal4424 says, “Yo, I just gotta record this real quick.” She explains that she was at Walmart self-checkout and had done the math before getting to the machine. According to her, the total did not line up. “why the f— is it $10 more than I expected?” she says in the clip. She then claims the system tried to charge her “1497” for something that was not among her items.

The shopper also says a cashier helped her go through the purchase. “we looked it all up. All of my items are in that bag,” she says, before adding, “They tried to get me for $15 for something that didn’t even exist.” Her conclusion was blunt. “Watch Walmart, y’all.”

Commenters quickly connected her complaint to bigger concerns about Walmart pricing. One person wrote, “Yup the real reason they’re switching to electric tags is because they can raise the prices depending on how many people are in the store.” Another viewer said, “That’s why they have digital price tags now they can change it at moments notice too.”

Those comments show how easily a checkout complaint can turn into a wider conversation about store tech. Walmart has already faced shopper curiosity over strange new devices but, in this case, the concern is not exactly about tracking. Some commenters wanted customers to respond more directly. One wrote, “Wee need to make a national don’t go to Walmart or order from Walmart week. Yes a week. I just wonder what would happen!??”

Others pointed out that pricing can vary depending on how and where people shop. One commenter said, “Walmart online is cheaper.” The concern lands at a time when shoppers are still highly sensitive to checkout totals. A 2024 survey found that 78% of U.S. consumers now view fast food as a luxury because of rising prices, while 62% said they are eating it less often due to cost.

It is not Walmart-specific data, but it shows why shoppers may be more likely to question even small price surprises at checkout. Walmart pricing has also drawn attention beyond checkout errors, including after a Missouri mom compared boys’ and girls’ apparel prices at Walmart, sparking similar frustration over small costs adding up.

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