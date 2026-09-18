Mitch McConnell returned to the Senate in a wheelchair after three months, and senators lined up just to shake his hand

Senator Mitch McConnell made his return to the Senate on Monday, marking his first appearance in more than three months following a significant health incident. As reported by The New York Times, the 84 year old Kentucky Republican arrived at the chamber in a wheelchair to participate in an evening vote on a federal appeals court nominee, ending an absence that had sparked speculation about his medical status and his capacity to keep serving.

Recommended Videos

McConnell had been away from the floor since June 11, the last time he cast a vote. His office confirmed he fell at his Capitol Hill home on June 14 and was taken by ambulance to George Washington University Hospital for treatment before undergoing a period of rehabilitation. He was released and returned home on August 6, and while his office provided updates through statements and photographs during his recovery, he remained out of public view until his appearance on Monday evening.

“My recovery has been a long and often frustrating process, and the lingering effects of childhood polio haven’t made it any easier,” McConnell said in a statement released by his office. He acknowledged he is not fully recovered, saying, “I’m still not quite back to 100 percent.” He added that he informed party leaders he would continue physical therapy on the advice of his doctors while doing his best to be present for tough votes when his conference needs him.

Colleagues from both parties lined up to greet him

The scene on the Senate floor drew attention as McConnell was wheeled out to take his place. He was met by a procession of colleagues who stepped forward to greet him and shake his hand, with both Democrats and Republicans making their way over to offer well wishes, a moment of bipartisan goodwill that stood out. Dressed in a navy blazer, tie, and khaki pants, he engaged in conversation with those who approached him, speaking in his characteristically low tones throughout the exchanges.

The return marks a significant moment for the Senate given the length of McConnell’s absence, and his presence for key votes represents a shift back toward normalcy after months away from the chamber. His colleagues appeared eager to welcome him back, and he has indicated he plans to continue balancing his physical therapy schedule with his Senate responsibilities going forward.

McConnell’s return brings a measure of closure to the questions that had circulated throughout his three month absence from the Capitol.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy