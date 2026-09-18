A woman says a conversation about housing costs exposed a financial discrepancy in her relationship after her boyfriend’s father questioned the amount she has been paying him each month. As reported by the Daily Dot, the woman shared her story on Reddit, explaining that she and her boyfriend moved into a house owned by his father about a year ago.

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The father had gone through a divorce, and the mortgage and upkeep of the property had become difficult for him to manage alone. The plan was for the couple to move in, help cover the mortgage, and eventually take ownership of the house once the father moved out in a few years. Before moving in, the woman asked her boyfriend how they should split costs, and he told her to contribute 10k, the same amount she had been paying at their previous apartment.

At the time, the arrangement seemed reasonable, since she was earning around 20k while her boyfriend made about 26k and covered groceries on top of her 10k contribution. Her financial situation has since changed after she enrolled in university, and her income dropped to between 15,000 and 17,000. Despite the drop, she has continued paying the original 10k, while her boyfriend has since landed a new job paying roughly 60 to 70k a month.

The father says the numbers don’t add up

The issue came to light when the woman and her boyfriend’s father discussed their living situation, and she mentioned she sends 10k to her boyfriend for her share of the rent. The father did not disclose the exact mortgage amount or utility costs, but he made clear the figure did not align with his expectations and that he felt the arrangement was unfair given her financial situation, a dynamic that echoes other family finance disputes. He said he planned to speak with his son first and then have the couple sit down for a serious conversation.

The woman said she is now left feeling anxious and confused, and she suspects her boyfriend may be using her contribution to cover the rent while saving a larger portion of his own income, possibly to fund a business venture given his reported dissatisfaction with his current job. Financial issues are consistently ranked among the top causes of relationship conflict, according to the American Psychological Association.

According to Experian, couples moving in together should have a candid conversation about income and financial goals before deciding how to split costs, whether that means dividing rent evenly or splitting it proportionally based on income. A proportional split is often recommended when one partner earns significantly less or is in school, and using a joint account or budgeting app can help avoid the kind of resentment that builds when one person feels left in the dark about shared expenses.

The woman said she is now waiting on the promised conversation with her boyfriend to get clarity on the actual cost of their living arrangement.

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