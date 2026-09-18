A TikTok video showing a creator’s calm reaction after being hit by a runaway car has sparked debate online. As reported by the Daily Dot, the creator, who goes by @arriegatoo, posted the clip on August 9 showing injuries she sustained, exclaiming “What the f—! Oh my god! I just got f—— ran over!” while smiling and pointing at her wounds rather than appearing distressed.

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The video quickly went viral, drawing more than 934,700 likes and thousands of comments. The original footage shows a raw, reddened abrasion on her waist along with visible bruising and abrasions on her leg, including marks near her shin and ankle. Many viewers questioned why she seemed so calm given the severity of her injuries, with one commenter asking if she was okay and why she was not crying.

The creator posted a follow-up video on August 10 to explain what happened and address the criticism. She said she and her friends were dropping someone off at a house on a hill when the driver’s car began malfunctioning, with the gas pedal becoming unresponsive and the brakes failing. As the car started rolling backward, the driver and the creator both jumped out, but she realized too late that the car had reached about 20 miles per hour by the time she jumped, scattering her belongings and knocking her to the ground.

There’s a scientific reason for her calm reaction

She said the still open car door struck her in the head as she tried to get up, knocking her down a second time, and that she felt a pulling sensation on her hair as the car’s tire rolled over it, though she clarified the tire did not run over her body. Her calm demeanor in the immediate aftermath reflects what scientists call stress-induced analgesia, a phenomenon that has come up in other viral trauma stories as commenters searched for explanations.

When the body encounters acute trauma, the adrenal glands release adrenaline alongside endorphins as part of the fight or flight response. These hormones bind to opioid receptors and temporarily block pain signals from reaching the brain, which is why people in serious accidents can often walk, talk, and even record video despite injuries that would normally be excruciating. The effect can last minutes or hours depending on the severity of the incident.

Several commenters defended the creator, noting that her reaction was likely a physiological response to trauma rather than an act. One user described a similar experience of focusing on a windshield rather than their own safety after being hit by a car, which aligns with the medical reality that pain often surfaces only after adrenaline levels normalize. Medical experts recommend seeking evaluation immediately after any crash, even when someone feels fine, since injuries like internal bleeding or brain trauma can be masked by that initial adrenaline rush.

In her follow-up, the creator addressed accusations that she staged the incident for attention, maintaining that she was not lying but admitting she had exaggerated her initial description. Since the driver was a friend, she said she does not plan to pursue legal action, adding that others arrived at the scene shortly after the incident occurred.

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