DEA agents in Texas confiscated a truckload of cabbage, and what they found inside it was worth over $25 million

Drug Enforcement Administration agents and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted a massive shipment of methamphetamine hidden inside a tractor-trailer loaded with cabbage. As reported by BroBible, the bust took place at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas on September 8, when authorities discovered more than 2,000 pounds of the narcotic concealed within the produce.

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The tractor-trailer had arrived from Reynosa, Mexico, and was flagged for a secondary inspection once it reached the cargo facility. That process included a non-intrusive scan and a screening by a canine team, and a physical examination of what was supposed to be a standard shipment of cabbage, cilantro, and tomatillo turned up 1,164 packages of suspected methamphetamine. The total weight of the narcotics reached 2,815.30 pounds, with an estimated street value of $25,167,000.

The DEA’s Houston division later shared video of the tainted vegetables after its McAllen office confiscated the load. Port Director Carlos Rodriguez of the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry said CBP officers’ skills and expertise continue to be on display as they take down large shipments of illicit narcotics.

This is not the first time smugglers have used food shipments to move drugs

Smugglers have used various types of food to move drugs into the United States before. In March, authorities in Texas stopped another tractor-trailer coming from Reynosa carrying blackberries, in which officers found 862 packages of methamphetamine weighing 1,984.16 pounds with an estimated street value of $17,737,200.

More than $25 million in methamphetamine was hidden in a tractor-trailer listed as cabbage, tomatillo, and cilantro.



On Sept. 8 at the Pharr International Bridge in Texas, CBP officers sent the load from Reynosa, Mexico, to secondary inspection and found 1,164 packages weighing… pic.twitter.com/PmIpkL5tah — Troy Myers (@Troy_Myers1) September 14, 2026

Agents have also discovered narcotics hidden in shipments of broccoli, squash, peppers, cucumbers, lettuce, jalapenos, turnips, and limes over time. Those various seizures have resulted in the confiscation of more than $140 million worth of narcotics tied to produce shipments alone.

The volume of these seizures is part of a larger trend in border security. According to CBP, officers seized 152,000 pounds of methamphetamine in fiscal year 2026, surpassing the total amount seized throughout all of fiscal year 2025, along with more than 28,000 pounds of cocaine during the same period.

Officers are trained to spot irregularities in paperwork, inconsistencies in stories, or unusual behavior that might indicate a shipment has been compromised, amid a broader wave of political and enforcement headlines this week, including JD Vance’s remarks on 2026 midterm strategy. The Department of Homeland Security, under Secretary Markwayne Mullin, has said the effort is aimed at fulfilling President Donald Trump’s directive to maintain border security.

Authorities have also noted a shift toward powder fentanyl in recent smuggling attempts, since it is easier to conceal and more concentrated than tablets.

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