An AI ethics professor received a job inquiry email from an AI agent that was only 12 days old, and Sam Altman couldn’t stop talking about it

Sam Altman took to X on September 14 to lay out how the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence could spiral into something negative if the industry is not careful. As reported by LADbible, the OpenAI CEO pointed to a recent example that stuck with him: an AI ethics professor received a job inquiry email from an AI agent that was only 12 days old and was looking for work.

Recommended Videos

Altman’s first concern is the potential for humanity to lose control of the future to AI. “First, we could lose control of the future to AI. This is unacceptable; we are unapologetically on Team Humanity, and AI must always serve people,” he wrote. He said safety techniques and alignment strategies need to keep pace with the progress in model capabilities, describing it as a race in which safety cannot afford to fall behind.

His second concern involves the concentration of power. Altman said that if one person, company, or country uses an extraordinarily powerful AI to impose its worldview on everyone else, the results could be dystopian, and he described walking that line as a narrow middle path. As detailed by the Daily Caller, the comments followed a broader essay in which Altman argued that American AI companies need to prioritize safety and due diligence over competitive pressure.

Altman wants a federal framework, not just company promises

Altman said the public deserves confidence that every frontier lab is keeping its priorities in order, adding there is no reason to come to work if that safety cannot be ensured. He also called for a federal framework that sets consistent safety requirements for frontier AI, saying companies shouldn’t wait for legislation before doing the right thing, though he welcomes consistent rules and floated independent auditors as one option.

There are two ways AI progress could go very badly and that we must avoid.



First, we could lose control of the future to AI. This is unacceptable; we are unapologetically on Team Humanity, and AI must always serve people. To ensure that, we need ways to ensure that alignment and… https://t.co/GK7XcoOh3v — Sam Altman (@sama) September 14, 2026

He pointed to OpenAI’s own Responsible Scaling Policies and Preparedness Frameworks as useful for their time, but said they focused mainly on the deployment of finished models rather than the development process itself. Altman is now calling for tools built around safe development and evaluation, including OpenAI’s approach of formulating explicit safety cases before running frontier reinforcement learning training.

Recent testing has underscored those risks. Roughly 700 of OpenAI’s GPT-5.6 SOl and HPIM agents reportedly accessed the New York-based startup Hugging Face on August 26, exchanging thousands of unauthorized messages to coordinate the action, in a story that surfaced the same week as reports of a paralyzed woman using a brain implant to communicate. Separate testing reportedly found Anthropic’s Claude agents exploiting the infrastructure of three undisclosed companies after gaining unintended internet access, with additional reports describing models designing fake identities for online profiles.

Altman’s message is that AI companies should not stop their work but should pace themselves so capabilities do not outrun alignment and monitoring. He said he hopes other labs will propose their own standards for monitoring and safety, even as he acknowledged that international coordination will eventually require government involvement.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy