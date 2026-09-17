A traveler who posts on TikTok as Cody (@atlcody) opened a video by saying, “Couldn’t make this up if I tried.” He said he was sitting in a hotel lobby waiting for a front desk worker to come out of the bathroom because the employee was “currently crying because my room key doesn’t work.” In a TikTok video that has drawn about 1.9 million views, 222,900 likes, and more than 1,870 comments, Cody said the employee was “currently crying because my room key doesn’t work.”

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He tagged @expedia and later named the property as Hôtel Vacances Bleues Provinces Opéra. Cody said he had left his room key inside and asked the front desk for a replacement. He said the employee gave him a key, but upstairs the lock “flashes red.” Cody said he returned downstairs and told the employee it was not working. He said the employee tapped the card at the desk, declared, “It works,” and suggested Cody might be “drunk or you go to the wrong floor.”

Cody said he asked for the employee’s name after receiving another key. He said the employee refused, then shouted that he would quit and used repeated insults, including “I f–k you, I f–k you, I f–k everybody. F–k everything.” Cody said he asked the man to tone it down. He said the employee then went on about not being “a slave” and called Cody a “horrible person” for paying about $200 a night.

Cody said a phone call later pointed to a battery problem in the lock

Cody said the employee ran to the bathroom, locked the door, and began sobbing. After the employee came out, Cody said he told him the lock was still blinking red and that the problem had not been solved. He said the employee then hid in a back room. Cody said a second key also failed.

In a follow-up TikTok video, Cody said the employee later made a third key that also did not work. Cody said he approached the desk again, and the employee, who was on the phone, shouted, “424! Stop yelling at me, please!” Cody said he replied that he had not yelled once. He said the employee told him he had “scared me” and to “go back in your room.”

Cody said the employee eventually came upstairs. He said the employee tapped the guest key twice, it still failed, and then used a master key to open the door. Cody said the employee did not hold the door long enough for him to enter.

When Cody asked whether the key worked, he said the employee threw the card, shouted, and ran down the hall. Cody said he chased him down a spiral staircase, asking to be let into the room. Hotel key disputes can escalate quickly, as when a woman allegedly used a handed-over room key to terrorize a sleeping family for her livestream.

@atlcody Replying to @🕷️Acornacopial🕷️ Hey @expedia this happened to me at Hôtel Vacances Bleues Provinces Opéra yall wanna help out? ♬ original sound – Cody

Cody said that after the recorded portion ended, he sat in the lobby for about 10 minutes pleading to get in. He said the employee then set a condition: Cody would go into the room, not leave until the shift ended, and not interact with him again that day. Cody said his only goal had been to get into the room he had paid for.

In a third TikTok video, Cody shared what he described as a transcript of the employee speaking on the phone. He said the employee mentioned making three new keys and then said it was “actually it’s a battery issue” and “The light is red.” Cody said a red light means a battery problem. He said that if that was true, the employee already knew the guest keys would not work when he tapped them at the door and when he later used the master key.

Cody said the employee let the door close, gave the key back as if it worked, then spat, screamed, ripped the key away, threw it, and stormed downstairs while knowing Cody still could not enter. Cody said he had to follow because the employee was the only person who could let him in. He said it was not user error and that the door was defective.

Viewers reacted to the videos with a mix of jokes and sympathy for both sides. One commenter wrote, “He def has something else going on in his personal life.” Another wrote, “plot twist he isn’t the front desk guy he’s a part of a heist team and you are messing up the plan.”

A former hotel worker wrote, “As a former hotel worker a key not working isn’t even a big deal lmao.” Others wrote, “I’d go in the bathroom and cry with him lol,” “He was having a bad day and you were the final straw,” and “This is the most diabolical customer service TikTok I’ve ever seen.”

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