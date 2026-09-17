Perez Hilton has transitioned into a residential treatment program to focus on his mental health, marking a step forward more than one month after he was hospitalized. The celebrity blogger, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr, was hospitalized on August 4 after emergency services responded to his Miami home. As detailed by LADbible, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said it received multiple calls after Hilton live-streamed an act of self-harm on social media while alone in his residence.

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His family shared an update on his website regarding his current status. They said that after weeks in the hospital receiving treatment for his physical injuries, Hilton entered a residential treatment program where he can focus fully on his recovery. The family added that while this marks a vital stage in his progress, there is still a long road ahead, and he is expected to remain in the program for several more weeks.

Hilton does not currently have access to his phone or laptop, and his contact with friends and family remains limited so he can focus on getting better. His family also addressed several false reports about his condition, clarifying that he has not lost years of memory, is not confused about his location, and communicates clearly.

His family is asking the public to show restraint

The family also pushed back on rumors about Hilton’s physical state, saying he does not have stitches or gauze and has made no requests to see Katy Perry. His three children are currently in the care of their grandmother, who has stepped in to provide full-time support. The family said their priority is maintaining stability and routine for the children while their father focuses on his health.

Perez Hilton enters residential treatment center; family disputes health rumors https://t.co/S0qp8cXlui pic.twitter.com/hx3Ypl8vQv — POWER 106.1 (@POWER1061) September 17, 2026

The family described Hilton as a father, son, brother, and friend who reached a point where he believed his loved ones would be better off without him. They acknowledged that no one is required to forget or accept his past apologies for his career as a celebrity gossip columnist, but said celebrating a suicide attempt crosses a line. They noted that his three children came close to losing their father, separate from other developments in the news cycle this week, including the DOJ’s claims about a Russian hit network.

September is Suicide Prevention Month, and the family said they hope Hilton’s situation serves as a reminder that mental health struggles can affect anyone. The focus for now remains on his recovery and on caring for his children.

If you have been affected by these issues, you can contact Samaritans free on their 24-hour line at 116 123, or reach out to Harmless through their website.

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