Robert Kraft has responded to claims that he pressured Ed Sheeran into removing Macklemore from his upcoming concert tour. The New England Patriots owner said he would not allow hate speech to be given a platform at Gillette Stadium, effectively blocking the rapper from performing at his venue. As detailed by LADbible, Kraft’s statement came after days of public back and forth over the rapper’s removal from the tour.

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The controversy began on September 4, when Macklemore, whose real name is Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, delivered a speech during Sheeran’s Loop Tour at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. During his set, the rapper called to free Palestine, a moment that triggered significant backlash. The Israeli-American Council responded with a petition calling for his removal from the remainder of the tour.

Macklemore has since confirmed his departure from the tour and detailed the events leading up to the decision. He said Sheeran told him about a phone call from Kraft, and according to the rapper, Sheeran was warned he would not be allowed to perform at Gillette Stadium if Macklemore remained on the lineup. Macklemore alleged that Kraft rallied other venue owners to issue a similar ultimatum, threatening to bar Sheeran from their properties if the rapper was not dropped.

Kraft says removing Macklemore was never about silencing Palestinian advocacy

In response to the allegations, Kraft shared a statement on X saying Gillette Stadium maintains a commitment to providing a welcoming environment for all guests. He determined that Macklemore’s participation in the September 25 and 26 concerts, amid ongoing coverage of the rapper facing backlash online, would cross a line. Kraft cited the rapper’s recent actions, the comments made during the New Jersey show, and what he described as a broader history of antisemitic rhetoric as his primary reasons, calling the conduct deeply offensive and hurtful to the Jewish community.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft released a statement this afternoon after antisemitic rapper @macklemore was dropped from the rest of Ed Sheeran’s tour, including two dates at Kraft’s Gillette Stadium: pic.twitter.com/vtqRg0J8Zm — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) September 14, 2026

Kraft was careful to specify that the decision was not about denying anyone’s right to advocate for Palestinians. He acknowledged the suffering in Gaza but argued that such advocacy should not obscure the responsibility of Hamas, which he described as a designated terrorist organization whose actions have caused immense suffering for both Israelis and Palestinians. He emphasized that standing with the Palestinian people and standing against antisemitism should not be mutually exclusive.

The Patriots owner also addressed the possibility of open dialogue, saying he would welcome the opportunity to sit down with Macklemore to discuss the facts directly. He expressed a desire to move toward peace and an end to the suffering in the region, noting his long history of directing resources toward athletic and entrepreneurial opportunities for Palestinians. The remarks came against the backdrop of a broader political news cycle this week that has included JD Vance’s midterm messaging comments.

Macklemore had earlier addressed the situation in his own lengthy statement, stressing that he did not view himself as a victim and that his focus remained on the Palestinian people and the violence in Gaza. He described the position Sheeran was placed in as a “f—ed up situation,” pointing to the pressure that comes with taking a public stance on a divisive issue, and argued there is no neutral position between the oppressor and the oppressed even when taking a side carries heavy professional consequences.

Macklemore has confirmed he will not perform at the September 25 and 26 shows, while Kraft has maintained that the decision reflects the standard of conduct he expects upheld at Gillette Stadium.

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