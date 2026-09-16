‘Is that all?’: Macklemore faces heat over his ‘free Palestine’ comments. But Jesse Watters suggests that’s not enough to get him canceled

Fox News host Jesse Watters addressed Macklemore’s removal from Ed Sheeran’s U.S. tour on Tuesday’s episode of The Five. Watters questioned claims that the rapper had used “hate speech” after he was dropped from remaining dates.

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According to Mediaite, Watters said, “So what did he say that was bad? He said, free Palestine? Is that all? Okay, all I heard was free Palestine. I don’t think that’s hate speech.” He then referred to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft barring Macklemore from Gillette Stadium.

Watters added, “You know, if Rob Kraft doesn’t want you there, he owns the venue, you’re gone, who cares? Who cares?! If Greg’s on my tour and he’s spouting off and annoying me, I’m giving him the boot. I don’t even care if it’s political. If he even looks at me the wrong way if I take him on tour, he is gone.”

Venues object after Macklemore’s MetLife Stadium remarks on Sheeran tour

Macklemore claimed that Kraft rallied other stadium owners against his appearance on Sheeran’s tour. He has been removed from the remaining support dates.

Kraft said Macklemore was banned because of the venue’s “longstanding commitment to providing a welcoming environment for all guests and ensuring that events held at our venue do not provide a platform for hate speech.”

Watters: What did he say that was bad? Free Palestine? Is that all? I don't think that's hate speech. pic.twitter.com/QkYP8p8tk8 — Acyn (@Acyn) September 15, 2026

Kraft said the decision was based on “recent actions, material shared from the stage during Ed Sheeran’s shows in New Jersey, and a broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery that we believe has been deeply offensive and hurtful to the Jewish community.”

During shows earlier this month at MetLife Stadium, Macklemore declared “free Palestine” and referred to a “genocide” in Gaza. The remarks came during a Sept. 4 performance of his protest song Hind’s Hall, which honors pro-Palestinian student protesters and criticizes Israeli military action in Gaza. Video footage showing devastation in Gaza accompanied the performance.

The concert promoter for Sheeran’s U.S. Loop Tour said in a statement, “As the concert promoter for Ed Sheeran’s US Loop Tour, we have been notified by venues on the upcoming US tour dates that they will not allow a concert to take place with Macklemore on the lineup, which would result in the cancellation of the tour and impact hundreds of thousands of fans. After discussions with stakeholders, Macklemore will not be performing on the remaining support dates.”

Sheeran said he did not decide to remove Macklemore. He said the decision was made by tour promoter Messina Touring Group. Sheeran said he had spent the week trying to negotiate with venues and find a compromise. This is not the first time a musician has been dropped from a tour over controversy, such as when Simon Oconnor was removed from Modest Mouse dates after alleged messages to a minor surfaced.

He said he does not use his professional platform for politics, that he was appalled by the suffering caused by the conflict, and that he prefers to support causes privately. He said he wants his concerts to remain a “place of safety and sanctuary” for fans.

Macklemore had been scheduled to perform at eight of Sheeran’s remaining 10 U.S. stadium shows. The following evening at MetLife, Macklemore addressed Jewish audience members and said his criticism of Israel, apartheid, or genocide was not intended as criticism of Jewish people.

His comments drew backlash from groups including the Israeli American Council and StopAntisemitism. Musician Pink also criticized Macklemore and highlighted a 2014 costume that was criticized as invoking antisemitic stereotypes. Macklemore later apologized for the costume.

Macklemore has rejected accusations that his comments were antisemitic. He argued that criticism of Israel’s actions should not be conflated with hatred of Jewish people. In an Instagram statement on Sept. 14, he said Sheeran and his team had decided to remove him and alleged that pressure from venue owners had influenced the decision.

He said his pro-Palestinian remarks had become “too much of a risk” given the scale of Sheeran’s tour. He wrote, “There is no neutral position between the oppressor and the oppressed.”

All four remaining support acts then withdrew. Finneas, who was due to perform with Sheeran in South America, said, “Artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed.”

He added that he stood with Palestine and its people. Irish singer-songwriter Aaron Rowe said leaving was a painful decision because of his friendship with Sheeran, and cited Ireland’s history of colonialism, famine, and occupation.

Irish folk band Beoga, which performs with Sheeran during his sets, said performing at venues that silence advocates for a free Palestine was “simply not an option.” Danish band Lukas Graham criticized the influence of wealthy venue owners and said, “Nobody’s bank balance should decide who gets to speak or which suffering we’re allowed to acknowledge.”

On Instagram, singer Kehlani expressed support for Macklemore. Climate activist Greta Thunberg commented on one of his posts, writing, “Full solidarity and free Palestine.” Sheeran described the suffering on both sides as a “human tragedy.”

He said he had spent the week trying to “build bridges” and find a solution by speaking with venues and people on both sides, but was unsuccessful. He said he would not abandon fans who had made plans for the shows or the touring crew and musicians who depended on the tour for work.

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