Simon O’Connor says he used ‘poor judgement’ after alleged messages to minor, dropped from ‘Modest Mouse’ tour

A sudden lineup change has put Modest Mouse in the spotlight. Guitarist Simon O’Connor is no longer joining the band’s upcoming tour after allegations surfaced that he sent inappropriate messages to a minor. The decision came days after screenshots shared online sparked widespread discussion.

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According to Fox News, the controversy began when a 16-year-old fan posted screenshots on Reddit. She claimed O’Connor sent her an erotic image and later exchanged direct messages after she liked several of his Instagram stories. The post quickly spread online and raised questions about the guitarist’s conduct.

Soon after, O’Connor publicly addressed the allegations. He admitted using “poor judgement” and apologized to the person who received the messages. However, he denied any sexual intent toward a minor and said the interaction resulted from a mistaken identity.

It all unraveled after one Reddit post

According to the Reddit post, the fan said O’Connor contacted her after noticing activity on his Instagram account. She claimed her profile clearly showed her age through a 17th birthday countdown. She also alleged the musician sent an erotic image before deleting it.

The screenshots showed a conversation where O’Connor admitted his phone was not hacked. He reportedly wrote, “Just had a party night.” He also suggested they were “both to blame” because of the likes and bikini photos before later deleting another message that read, “I did it again.”

Days later, Modest Mouse confirmed the guitarist would not join the upcoming shows. In a social media statement, the band wrote, “Simon O’Connor will not be joining us.” They also announced that Seth Jabour of Les Savy Fav would step in for the tour. The band added, “We look forward to being out there.” Fox News Digital reported that representatives for the band did not immediately respond to requests for additional comment.

The controversy is one of several recent incidents that have prompted public figures to address their past actions. In another case, New York City’s First Lady publicly apologized for social media posts she made as a teenager.

O’Connor later shared a detailed statement explaining his version of events on Reddit. He said he “unequivocally oppose[s] any sexual behavior towards minors.” He also claimed someone had repeatedly created fake social media accounts to target him over the years.

According to O’Connor, he believed the Instagram profile belonged to that same individual. He said he responded with “poor judgement” by sending a tasteless meme and a sticker reading “Simon calls your bluff.” Minutes later, he realized he had contacted the wrong person. He unsent the messages and ended the conversation.

The explanation also comes as online identity has featured in other recent stories. In one case, an Instagram user claimed a man she met through a dating app used a fake name while concealing that he was married.

The guitarist apologized directly to the recipient. He wrote, “I’m genuinely sorry.” He added that the person “didn’t deserve” the situation or the attention that followed. O’Connor acknowledged some people would not believe his explanation. Still, he said he could only “tell the truth”, accept responsibility and apologize.

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