Woman accused of pointing rifle at KFC worker in ‘threatening manner’ over wait time

Most people frustrated by a slow fast food order might complain or ask for a refund. Police in Kentucky say one woman allegedly took that frustration much further after a delay at a KFC drive-thru turned into a criminal case.

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Authorities say the incident happened in Lexington, Kentucky. A customer who was upset about waiting for her food allegedly returned with an AR-15 rifle and threatened an employee before leaving the restaurant.

According to WKYT, the woman was later arrested and now faces a felony charge. No one was injured during the confrontation, and police say no shots were fired.

A few extra minutes turned into a police investigation

33-year-old Nayda Roman became angry because her order was taking longer than expected. She first argued with a KFC employee over the delay before walking back to her vehicle.

Woman Aims AR-15-Style Rifle at KFC Employee After Drive-Thru Delay, Police Say



LEXINGTON, Kentucky — A 33-year-old woman has been charged with pointing an AR-15-style rifle at a KFC employee after becoming frustrated by a long wait in the drive-thru.



Nayda Rivera Roman was… pic.twitter.com/9ad2DedRSr — Crime Talk with Scott Reisch (@CrimeTalkNet) July 30, 2026

Police said Roman then opened her trunk, grabbed an AR-15 rifle, and returned to confront the employee. The police report states she pointed the weapon at the worker in a “threatening manner.” No shots were fired, and she drove away shortly afterward.

Restaurant workers have also found themselves at the center of other customer confrontations in recent weeks. In one case, a woman allegedly screamed at Dunkin’ drive-thru employees over a missing coffee before the encounter took an unexpected turn.

The incident reportedly happened in May. Roman was arrested on July 27 and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment. Under Kentucky law, that charge can carry a prison sentence of up to five years and a fine of up to $10,000.

It is not yet clear when Roman will make her first court appearance. A sentencing date has also not been scheduled because the case is still moving through the legal process.

The source also states that Andrews was banned from the Taco Bell store and was required to post a $5,000 bond. No additional details about that matter were provided in the available report.

The alleged confrontation also follows other recent disputes between customers and restaurant employees. In another incident, a Jersey Mike’s worker said a customer threatened legal action after being denied a birthday discount.

For now, the investigation remains ongoing.

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