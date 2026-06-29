A woman screamed at a Dunkin’ drive-thru demanding a refund for her missing coffee, but staff threw it into her car instead

A video of a woman demanding a refund at a Dunkin’ drive-thru and ending up with coffee thrown into her car has resurfaced online, as reported by the Daily Dot. The clip was reshared by X user @HistorianUSA1 and has divided the comments over who was in the wrong. In the footage, the woman can be heard screaming from inside her car at the drive-thru window. “I want my f*** money back,” she yells, insisting she never received her coffee.

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A bag of food is tossed through her window at one point, but she continues demanding the refund. A female employee offers to make the coffee for her, but the woman does not appear interested in waiting. A male employee then repeatedly tells her to leave. The situation escalates when the woman gets out of her car near the drive-thru window and demands the male employee’s name, saying he is getting reported. She eventually calls him a “piece of s***” before getting back into her vehicle.

Moments later, a small cup of what appears to be coffee is thrown into her car, seemingly splashing on her. She screams as the employee continues yelling for her to leave, and she speeds off. Aggressive confrontations at food establishments have been a recurring theme online, including a similar incident at a Buc-ee’s in Arizona where a woman screamed at a man holding his young daughter.

What apparently happened before the camera started rolling

A Reddit thread discussing the incident included a comment from a user who claimed the argument started relatively calmly, with the woman upset about how long her order was taking. Things reportedly got worse after she alleged an employee had said “f*** you” to her. Those claims could not be independently verified.

The commenter added that the dispute continued over the coffee she had paid for but not received, eventually ending with it being thrown into her car. The Daily Dot was also unable to confirm the circumstances surrounding the incident shown in the clip.

Drive-thru Karen at Dunkin’ demands a refund, gets out screaming… and gets an ICED COFFEE straight to the face. ☕💦😂



She ordered a refund. Got a facial instead!

Instant karma served cold.



The customer isn’t always right! 😂 pic.twitter.com/kD4DeYtDnL — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) June 25, 2026

The comments under the reshared video largely sided with the employees. “She’s lucky that’s all she got,” one person wrote. Another called her behavior “embarrassing.” A third took a broader view, criticizing both sides and writing that they “both need a lesson,” before adding, “People are off the chain, we really do have a mental health crisis.” Many commenters expressed little sympathy for the woman following the confrontation.

Dunkin’ was founded in 1950 by Bill Rosenberg in Canton, Massachusetts and now operates more than 14,000 restaurants across nearly 40 global markets. The chain serves over 3 million customers daily and generates $13.8 billion in system sales annually as of 2024. Coffee accounts for a significant portion of its business, with the chain selling around 2 billion cups a year.

Nearly all of its locations are franchise-owned, meaning incidents like this one directly affect individual franchise operators and their staff rather than a corporate entity.

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