A man stood in line at a newly opened Buc-ee’s in Arizona holding his young daughter, then a woman started screaming at him to back up

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A video of a woman screaming at a man holding his young daughter in line at a newly opened Buc-ee’s in Arizona has gone viral, drawing reactions about crowd behavior and what some are calling “main character syndrome.” The clip, as reported by the Daily Dot, was posted on X by @TheEXECUTlONER_.

The person who shared the video noted it was filmed at the Goodyear location on its opening days, when people had lined up for miles and some had even camped out overnight waiting for the store to open. In the footage, a woman is seen shouting at a man holding his young daughter, demanding he back up because he is in her personal space. The store was visibly packed, and the confrontation appears to have broken out amid the dense opening day crowds.

He jokingly suggested the woman may have been “hangry for a brisket sandwich.” One commenter said they visited a Buc-ee’s in Tennessee in 2025 and found the crowds overwhelming. “People are treating Buc-ee’s like Disney World,” they wrote, adding that the brisket sandwich itself did not live up to the hype. The details of what started the confrontation are not known, and neither party in the video has been publicly identified.

Why crowds were already expected

The Goodyear location is Arizona’s first-ever Buc-ee’s, which opened on June 22 near Interstate 10 and Bullard Avenue. The 74,000-square-foot travel center has 120 fueling stations and operates 24 hours. The city had warned residents ahead of opening day to expect heavy, slow-moving traffic, estimating around 40,000 vehicles passing through the area throughout opening week.

A 6.5-mile designated traffic route was put in place, with police officers stationed along the route. The chain, founded in Texas in 1982, now has 56 locations across the country and is known for its brisket, Beaver Nuggets, and clean restrooms. Several users used the clip to discuss what they see as a growing pattern of aggressive behavior in crowded public spaces. One wrote, “I avoid crowds due to people behaving like this woman.

This is the new Buc-cees location in Goodyear, Arizona.



People lined up for miles, even camping out waiting for the store opening.



The store is obviously crowded on its’ opening days there.



Here we have a lady shouting at a man holding his little girl to back up because… pic.twitter.com/uCSTRGQI9P — 👉M-Û-R-Č-H👈 (@TheEXECUTlONER_) June 24, 2026

The main character syndrome is just as real as the fatigue I feel being around it.” The phrase refers to people who act as though public spaces revolve around them. Another commenter said they now avoid larger Buc-ee’s locations entirely during holiday weekends. Public confrontations in crowded spaces going viral are nothing new, with a similar incident at a Louisiana restaurant drawing its own wave of debate recently.

The Goodyear opening drew visitors from across Arizona and neighboring states. One attendee who traveled from Whittier, California, compared the experience to a Disney park opening. Another first-time visitor said he came because a friend told him about it, adding, “I wanted to see how great it is.”

No further details about what happened after the recording ended have been made available.

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